Florida Cannabis & Psychedelic Attorney Dustin Robinson, Esq. CPA Launches Iter Investments Aimed to Serve the Emerging Psychedelic Market

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dustin Robinson, Esq., CPA, the founding partner of one of the leading law firms in the psychedelic industry, in partnership with seasoned private equity investor Robert Velarde, has launched Iter Investments, a venture capital firm that will aim to deploy capital primarily in businesses operating in and around the burgeoning psychedelic industry. Robinson explains: "Our mission is to help entrepreneurs build great companies that use medical and scientific research to reimagine the health care industry's approach to addressing mental health disorders."

Robinson sits at the cross-section of many aspects of the psychedelic ecosystem. His law firm has been recognized by Psychedelic Invest as one of the top law firm that specializes in psychedelics. Robinson also co-founded Mr. Psychedelic Law, a non-profit focused on driving legal reform through medical and scientific research. Through Mr. Psychedelic Law, Robinson and his team have drafted various psychedelic bills and resolutions, including a Florida bill filed by State Representative Michael Grieco that seeks to legalize psilocybin mushrooms and decriminalize entheogenic plants and fungi. Dustin also co-founded other non-profits in the psychedelic space, including Mind Army, and currently represents the Psychedelic Pharmacists Association. Due to his active involvement in many areas within the psychedelic ecosystem, Robinson has early-stage businesses, investors, doctors, therapists, and other stakeholders reaching out to him for guidance in various capacities.

When Robinson decided to launch Iter Investments, he teamed up with Robert Velarde. Velarde is a seasoned private equity investor with over 25 years of global private equity investment experience in a broad range of industries in US, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Velarde earned his MBA from Harvard University; and has proven experience building and managing private markets investment platforms as a senior leader in institutional, family office, and impact investment firms.

"I believe that Robert's deep expertise in originating, structuring and managing direct private investments and managing funds, combined with my expertise in the psychedelic space, make us a unique partnership to capitalize and assist this emerging industry," said Robinson.

Next, Robinson and Velarde built an advisory board to assist the team with opportunity identification, diligence, and portfolio management:

Dr. Scott Fisher, MD, is the Psychiatric Lead for Iter Investments. He has his Certificate in Psychedelic Therapy Research from California Institute of Integral Studies; and he is the Lead Facilitator with Segal Clinic in the Usona FDA Phase 2 clinical trial assessing effectiveness of psilocybin for major depressive disorder.

Dr. Michelle Weiner, DO, MPH, is the Clinical Lead for Iter Investments. Her practice includes psychedelic-assisted therapy through ketamine.

Edgar Asebey, Esq., is the FDA Lead for Iter Investments. He has over two decades of experience in federal regulation of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

David Wood, Esq., Ph.D., is the Intellectual Property Lead for Iter Investments. He specializes in patents and other intellectual property in the psychedelic space.

Andrew Hall, Ph.D., is the Scientific Lead for Iter Investments. He has his PhD in Natural Products Chemistry and Pharmacognosy; and he is the Chief Science Officer of Green Scientific Labs.

Matthew Savarick, is a mental and behavioral health executive, and is an expert in coaching high-performing individuals and teams to reach even higher levels of success.

Velarde explains, "Our advisory board represents the end-to-end psychedelic value chain. By creating what we consider to be a team of experts and professionals within the psychedelic industry, Iter Investments aims to invest in a broad range of emerging companies in the psychedelic sector. The psychedelic industry has received an increasing amount of acceptance and early-stage firms are looking to scale. Many believe that there is a current funding gap between psychedelic drug research and mass commercialization. We look to serve that gap while aiming to offer portfolio companies what we consider to be expert guidance to support their growth and success."

