Florida Career College Donates Desks to Broward County Schools

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the summer, three Florida Career College campuses donated 615 desks to 6 schools in the Broward County area. Florida Career College (FCC) partnered with Broward County Public Schools to distribute and pass down their student desks throughout the state of Florida.

Invested in Broward County Communities

Florida Career College has been part of Broward County Communities for years and was eager to work with the local school districts when it came time to upgrading their desks in their classrooms. FCC worked with the Broward County Public School District (BCPS) to identify 6 middle and high schools in need of desks and successfully donated 615 desks to these schools.

Florida Career College is dedicated to providing educational opportunities to the communities they serve and we're proud to partner with local school districts in this manner. "We share a passion for providing our youth with the skills and knowledge to achieve their highest potential for successful futures," stated President and CEO Fardad Fateri of International Education Corporation, the parent company of Florida Career College. "At Florida Career College, we believe that education is one of today's most powerful tools and we are committed to helping transform lives. We look forward to seeing the positive and uplifting progress in our community."

Recipient Schools

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School – 100 desks

– 100 desks Deerfield Beach Middle School – 75 desks

– 75 desks Lauderhill 6-12 – 110 desks

6-12 – 110 desks J.P. Taravella High School – 120 desks

Parkway Middle School – 100 desks

Sawgrass Springs Middle School – 110 desks

The Broward County School system is the 6th largest in the United States and the 2nd largest in the state of Florida. These schools currently have over 271,000 students enrolled in K-12. Through these donations, Florida Career College showed their commitment to their local communities and desire to help their students build a future they can be proud of. "Lauderhill 6-12 would like to thank you for donating 100+ desks for our school. Your support allows our teachers to continue the wonderful learning process in the many classrooms by 'refreshing' our learning environment(s). Student desks are often very hard to obtain and this large donation has filled a need for our growing student enrollment. We work hard each day to make sure that all our students enjoy their experiences here during the school day and always welcome partnerships/donations to meet all our goals." -- Dr. Ryan T. Reardon, Principal

Florida Career College has been providing students with post-secondary career education in high-demand verticals such as healthcare, business, trades and technology at our campuses located across the state of Florida and in Houston, Texas. Each one of the programs offered is designed to provide students with the skills, knowledge, and training they need to be successful in their futures in as few as 10 months. Campuses are located in many cities throughout Florida, including Lauderdale Lakes, Margate, and Pembroke Pines.

Florida Career College is accredited by the Accrediting Council of Independent Colleges & Schools (ACICS) and the Commission of the Council on Occupational Education.

CONTACT:

Cori Blas

International Education Corporation

949-812-7710

220683@email4pr.com

SOURCE International Education Corporation