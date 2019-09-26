Florida Career College Donates Desks to the School District of Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Career College is proud to announce that we have partnered with the School District of Palm Beach County to donate used desks from our Florida Career College campuses throughout Florida, specifically our West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach campuses.

This was an exciting partnership for Florida Career College, and we are honored to have had the opportunity to give back to our community and local students. Florida Career College donated 190 desks, totaling more than $44,000, to the School District of Palm Beach County.

On September 18, 2019, Florida Career College was recognized at the school board meeting for the donation of our desks. The VP of Operations at Florida Career College, Michael Cole, was present to accept the recognition. "It was such an honor to be recognized by the school board. FCC is proud to be able to give back to the local Palm Beach community and we hope the local students enjoy the desks!"

The School District of Palm Beach County was in need of desks for students throughout the district. The donation from Florida Career College was not only timely, but much needed.

Florida Career College partnered with the School District of Palm Beach County to distribute and pass down desks to District schools. "We are more than excited to be able to work with the local School District to provide students with desks to extend educational opportunities throughout the community," says Michael Cole.

Wanda Paul, the Chief Operating Officer of the School District stated, "The School District is very appreciative of International Education Corporation's donation of 190 student desks. The desks have been put to immediate use in classrooms that were set up during the summer to serve additional students this year."

Florida Career College has been providing students with high-quality vocational education and career training at our campuses located in Florida and Houston, Texas. Each one of the programs offered is designed to provide every student with the skills, knowledge, and training they need to be successful in their futures.

Our programs are tailored to meet the needs of students and we specialize in focused smaller classes to ensure each student can learn and get the attention they need. We offer day and evening classes, where you will find that Florida Career College is committed to helping students succeed.

The School District of Palm Beach County is the fifth largest district in the state of Florida and the tenth largest in the US. The district serves more than 193,000 students and focuses on a dynamic, collaborative, and multicultural approach to education and community.

