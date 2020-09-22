Florida Career College Graduate Achieves Greatness Through Education

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a Pediatric Medical Assistant at Holy Cross Medical Group, 2019 Florida Career College (FCC) graduate Deivy Ramirez is thankful for her education now more than ever. Because of her work in the medical field, she's able to support her family through the current trying times.

Deivy Ramirez was the graduation speaker at Florida Career College in 2019

Her original plan was nursing school, but when she arrived at FCC, she had two kids to raise and wanted to explore program options. She chose the Medical Assistant Technician program at the FCC Pembroke Pines campus because it got her into the medical field the fastest way possible.

"What I really loved about being an FCC student was all of the connections that I made," she said. Within the first two months, she became the President of the Ambassadors Club and a Federal Work Study student. Ramirez also loved the heavily hands-on aspect of the program where she got to practice and perfect what she'd be doing on the job.

"I got hired with no experience," she said. "My employers were really impressed that I could do vaccines, take blood pressures, and complete other clinical skills I learned in labs at FCC."

She also noted the importance of her in-classroom learning where she learned how to navigate medical software, write in medical terms and communicate with doctors. Things were going just as she planned and she was right on track to complete the 10-month program. Then, life happened. Ramirez became pregnant with a high risk pregnancy and was forced to take a leave of absence from the program.

"When I came back, my professor Leslie Class took the time recap everything from day one," Ramirez said. "She was my favorite instructor ever. She made the class fun and interactive and made sure I was back on track after my pregnancy."

"Deivy is an extremely dedicated learner and shows all of the necessary qualities of a successful health care professional," said MA instructor Leslie Class. "She has proven her abilities to grow and will be a tremendous success in all her aspirations. We are very proud of her."

Life forced Ramirez to put a pause on her education, but she was determined to return and finish. Her family has always been her number one motivation. She wants to set an example for her kids to let them know they are capable of achieving great things through education.

"Growing up I was told I wasn't good enough and that I wouldn't succeed," Ramirez said. "I was told for so long that I wouldn't be able to make something of myself because of my accent or because I'm not good at math, lots of things."

Ramirez is Cuban and English is not her first language. She also has dyslexia and grew up in a learning environment that wasn't supportive or encouraging.

"I just wanted to prove that I could do it," she said.

"Deivy is a real go getter. She came in with a plan and she executed it. Working with her was nothing short of fantastic," said Student Services Coordinator Sarah Gooden. "She is a quick thinker with great ideas. Her positive attitude was the main attribute to her success."

Completing her education and working a field she loves has been an extremely rewarding endeavor that she's been able to share with her family. She hopes her story encourages current students and future learners to always remember - "What is your why?"

"I was the speaker at our graduation and I told everyone, 'always remember why you started, because the first day you started school, you started with a purpose.'"

About Florida Career College:

Florida Career College (FCC) is an accredited, employee-owned post-secondary career education system with campuses locations in Florida and Texas. FCC offers programs in high-demand fields such as health care, business and skilled trades. Each program is designed to provide every student with the skills, knowledge, and training they need to be successful in their future careers. FCC programs are tailored to meet the needs of students with small classes. Students can train for entry-level careers and start building their future in as few as 10 months. For more information visit www.floridacareercollege.edu.

Media Contact:

Joe Cockrell

(949) 812-7749

[email protected]

SOURCE Florida Career College

Related Links

http://www.floridacareercollege.edu

