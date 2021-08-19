Florida Career College in Margate Honored with 2021 School of the Year Award by FAPSC

MARGATE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past decade, Florida Career College (FCC) in Margate has been serving the community by providing vital access to quality, short-term vocational and career training programs in high-demand verticals like healthcare, business, skilled trades, and information technology.

This commitment was recognized when FCC Margate was honored with the 2021 School of the Year Award by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges (FAPSC) during the annual FAPSC conference awards program on Friday, August 6.

Florida Career College

"Since the day our doors opened, all of us at FCC Margate have remained committed to making a positive impact in the community through everything that we do," said Mikkel Dixon, FCC Margate Executive Director. "We strive to drive personal and community transformation by empowering students to make a positive and enduring life change. We do this by preparing students with the knowledge and skills they need – both personally and professionally – to succeed. It is truly rewarding work, and we are grateful for this prestigious recognition from FAPSC."

FCC is a member of FAPSC, which serves as an advocate for high-quality career schools and colleges in the state. Established in 1956, FAPSC recognizes excellence in the educational sector with awards during its annual conference.

The FAPSC awards committee selected FCC Margate for School of the Year based on outstanding practices that support and enhance student excellence; significant contributions to private post-secondary education; exceptional commitment to employee and faculty excellence; and important contributions to the local/state community.

"Florida Career College is extremely proud of the achievements in Margate and the contributions this thriving campus has made to the community since opening in 2011," said Dr. Fardad Fateri, President and CEO. "The Margate campus is a leader in our network of schools for their robust student retention, consistently excellence student and employee satisfaction scores, and strong track record of career placement success. Congratulations for this well-deserved honor!"

"The City of Margate is extremely proud of Florida Career College's recognition as School of the Year," said Margate Mayor Arlene R. Schwartz. "We applaud the personalized educational experience offered at the Margate Campus, the dedication of the teachers and staff, and recognize these as important reasons our residents entrust FCC for their educational needs and career advancement. Congratulations!"

Community Impact, On and Off Campus

Over the past several years, FCC Margate has conducted extensive service to the community both on and off campus. The school regularly hosts blood drives for local blood banks, enlists student volunteers for a variety of community service projects, and has partnered with several non-profit organizations for charitable fundraisers.

For example, FCC Margate partnered with the nonprofit 100 People Project to collect donated food items to create Thanksgiving meal kits for families in need during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The effort provided a Thanksgiving meal, including a turkey, for more than 500 families.

FCC Margate also partners with 100 People Project to collect donated backpacks and school supplies as part of an annual "Back to School" community give-away event, which provides essential items for area students and teachers in need.

"At Florida Career College, we believe that education is a driving force in the community, and supporting the 100 People Project's efforts to supply local teachers and students is one of the many ways we strive to support our community," Mikkel said.

Obsessed With Student Success

One testament to FCC Margate's commitment to excellence is Dalis Cruz, Director of Education, who was also honored by FAPSC as the Administrator of the Year for 2021.

"You can feel the positive, supportive atmosphere here from the moment you walk through the doors," Dalis said. "I really enjoy the diversity of the students and their eagerness to make something of themselves. Our students … we think of them like family. We get to know them. We really care about them, and they see how we as colleagues really care about each other."

"Student success is not just a saying on our campus - it's a lifestyle. We work day in and out to provide the best atmosphere, skills and training to our students and their success means the world to each and every one of us. I'm so grateful to be a part of such an amazing team and even more proud to see every student cross over into their new careers on graduation day," said Instructor Shiresse Ramos.

"The energy at this school is amazing and this is a fantastic team," said Juana Valdes, Senior Admissions Professional.

"FCC Margate is the catalyst for drive and passion, where innovative minds and hearts work together to make every student a winner of their educational career," said Savitria Guthrie, Associate Director of Education.

"I love working at FCC Margate because not only do I find Joy in helping students succeed, but I also have the opportunity to pour into our students. I remind them that they are scholars, I encourage them to continue pushing forward," said Instructor Ashley Zephir.

"Perhaps the best tribute to the important work at FCC Margate can be found in the success of students like Felicia Collings, a Medical Assistant Technician student who was honored with one of 10 FAPSC Foundation scholarships this year," Mikkel added. "Or George Sullivan, who turned his life around through education at FCC Margate and is now a published author. We have helped hundreds of students succeed."

About Florida Career College

Florida Career College (FCC) is an accredited, employee-owned post-secondary career education system with campuses locations in Florida and Texas. FCC offers programs in high-demand fields such as health care, business and skilled trades. Each program is designed to provide every student with the skills, knowledge, and training they need to be successful in their future careers. Students can train for entry-level careers and start building their future in as few as 10 months. For more information visit www.floridacareercollege.edu

