Florida Career College To Sponsor Back To School Supply Giveaway Event At Margate Campus, In Partnership With 100 People Project

MARGATE, Fla., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Career College's Margate Campus is honored to host the 2nd Annual 100 People Project's 2019 Back to School Event on July 27. In an effort to help diminish the school supply crisis in its own backyard, Florida Career College is sponsoring 100 People Project's event targeting parents and teachers in the area.

Classroom underfunding is an all-too-common issue in America's public schools. According to National Public Radio (NPR), the average public school teacher spends $500 out of his/her own pocket at the start of each school year to provide supplies for students—and some are easily spending twice that amount. Cash-strapped schools and districts ask parents to pick up the slack, but in cases where families simply don't have the available funds, the burden falls to the teachers.

The Back to School event, running from 11am-2pm, encourages local parents and teachers to receive complimentary school supplies. Parents are invited to take home supplies for each of their children, while teachers with a valid school ID can take home supplies for up to five students (while supplies last). FCC and 100 People Project encourage the public to mark their calendars for this unique community event. Featuring a live DJ, food, and more, the day is sure to offer fun for all ages.

"We at Florida Career College are thrilled to be a part of this exciting opportunity for children, their teachers, and parents," said Mikkel Dixon, Executive Director at Florida Career College Margate Campus. "Our spacious Margate facility offers plenty of room to explore and enjoy. And we encourage parents and older siblings to seek out one of our campus representatives to find out more about the trade and vocational programs we offer at the campus."

Florida Career College's Margate campus is conveniently located near Penn Dutch Supermarket and is accessible by Sawgrass Expressway Turnpike. Free campus parking is available. The campus is also located near major bus service routes.

For more information about 100 People Project's Back to School Event, or if you are interested in contributing to the supplies that will be donated at the event, please contact the organization through their event page.

Florida Career College provides students with high-quality vocational education and career training in high-demand industries such as healthcare, technology, business, and trades. Each one of the programs offered is designed to provide every student with the skills, knowledge, and training they need to be successful in their futures. We believe everyone should have the opportunity to transform their lives, and we are committed to helping them make it happen.

