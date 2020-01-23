Florida Career College West Palm Beach Campus Makes Donation to Make-A-Wish Foundation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Career College West Palm Beach campus is proud to present a check for $1,000 to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, a non-profit organization that focuses on creating life-changing wishes for children who are diagnosed with critical illnesses.

FCC's West Palm Beach campus was awarded with a $1,000 check to donate to a charity of its choice after winning a contest held between all eleven Florida Career College campuses. Together, students and faculty at the West Palm Beach campus chose to donate to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, with a mission to strengthen and empower children battling critical illnesses.

At Florida Career College, we believe everyone should have the opportunity to transform their lives, and we are committed to helping them make it happen." says Gregg Crowe, Executive Director at Florida Career College West Palm Beach Campus. "Our students face many life challenges, so donating to a charity who grants wishes to make lives better personally resonated with them as well as our organization."

"The West Palm Beach campus is always looking to make a difference within our community. From distributing food to help those less fortunate to volunteering their time at a nursing home, West Palm Beach students and faculty are continuously striving to help those who are in need. We are honored to donate to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida and help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses."

There were several non-profit organizations that the entire student body across all eleven Florida Career College campuses felt very passionate about. We are so proud of the dedication our students put into raising money for charity.

On January 10, the West Palm Beach campus presented the $1,000 check to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

"The wish experience isn't just nice – it's necessary to improve the physical and mental well-being of wish kids and their families," said Norm Wedderburn, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. "Thanks to the caring folks at Florida Career College's West Palm Beach campus, we're able to help change the trajectory of the lives of these children."

About Make-A-Wish Foundation

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted wishes since 1983 and now grants a wish every 14 hours. The non-profit organization focuses on creating life-changing wishes for children who are diagnosed with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish chapters serve every community in the United States and its territories and has more than 40,000 active volunteers in the United States. To learn more about the South Florida Chapter and how you can donate, go to https://sfla.wish.org/.

About Florida Career College

Florida Career College provides students with hands-on vocational education and career training in high-demand industries such as healthcare, technology, business, and trades. Each one of the programs offered is designed to provide every student with the skills, knowledge, and training they need to be successful in their futures. If you would like to learn more, go to https://www.floridacareercollege.edu/

