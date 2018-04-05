Florida CBD Connection CEO Mike Gellert Launches a New Jacksonville Medical Marijuana Doctors Network for Compassionate Care

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida has seen a substantial increase in Medical Marijuana Patients since implementing Amendment 2 into law last year, which among other things greatly expanded the qualifying conditions to obtain cannabis as medicine, in the sunshine state.

Most larger cities in Florida have experienced an influx of patients seeking relief and to answer the call many doctors have become state certified to recommend marijuana to these patients in need. Even established pain management doctors in Florida have added cannabis into their practices and can now offer medical grade marijuana to patients looking to replace traditional, more addictive medications.

Jacksonville is the largest city in Florida with a population of just over 800,000 and growing year after year. The cannabis industry is in full swing with many patients are waiting for appointments to see their local MMJ doctors, who are booked weeks in advance.

Florida CBD Connection is announcing a new Jacksonville Marijuana Doctors Network focused on patient care and accessibility.

"Medical Marijuana is the fastest growing healthcare related industry in the country today and people are finally able to access this medicine in Florida. We wanted to give patients a network of state certified Medical Marijuana Doctors that were only a short drive from anywhere in Jacksonville."

Florida CBD Connection boasts their network doctors are able to help hundreds of people per month because of their state of the art scheduling technology and easy to use patient portals. The site allows patients to contact the nearest Jacksonville MMJ Center directly to schedule an initial consult with the doctor.

Unlike other states where marijuana is legal, Florida has a state registry and is charged with governing the industry including all licensing for patients and dispensaries. In order for a patient to receive their medicine, they must first obtain their Jacksonville Medical Marijuana Card from the state. The OMMU will require proof of residency in the form of a drivers license, or utility bill showing your Florida address. Plus the yearly registration fee for the patient's medical marijuana ID card, which allows them to buy cannabis from a dispensary.

The Florida CBD Connection's network doctors specifically train their staff to understand the Vertically Integrated System used in Florida. Helping patients qualify and access cannabis is the first step. Making sure people understand how to properly navigate the 12 Medical Marijuana Dispensaries in Florida and utilize their services is also part of what they do.

The staff is "very hands-on" and able to explain the new state regulations and requirements for qualifying. Help is available to navigate the Office Of Medical Marijuana Use's strict application process and approvals.

The Doctors offices work with patients personally to ensure that the specific needs of each patient are met. The end goal is to enable people seeking relief from debilitating illness to obtain medical marijuana treatments that ultimately give them a better quality of life.

