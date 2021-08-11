Florida Center for the Blind Partners with Violet Defense to Protect Blind & Visually Impaired Clients & Staff

Violet Defense, an Orlando-based UV light technology company, developed UV pulsed xenon units that kill up to 99.9% of coronavirus, norovirus, and other viruses and bacteria in the air and on hard surfaces. These UV units are used in high-risk settings – including hospital operating rooms – to provide a clinical level of disinfection. Violet Defense's UV mobile units will supplement Florida Center for the Blind's cleaning protocols, social distancing, masks, and other safety procedures.

"Florida Center for the Blind supports the community's most vulnerable. We are excited to partner with Violet Defense to provide the safest environment possible. Blind and visually impaired clients often use touch to explore the world, and Violet Defense's UV units offer an increased level of protection at our center," said Anissa Pieriboni, President/CEO.

"We are always humbled and honored when we get the opportunity to help protect organizations such as the Florida Center for the Blind so that they can focus on carrying out their important work. It's our mission as a company to create UV solutions that make it easy for organizations to disinfect their spaces to keep their staff and their customers safe," said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense. To learn more about Violet Defense and its innovative UV technology, please visit VioletDefense.com.

Florida Center for the Blind offers no-cost vision rehabilitation services for blind and visually impaired clients of all ages in Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion and Union County. More at flblind.org.

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. Auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense's technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).

About Florida Center for the Blind, Inc.

FCB is a non-profit organization providing programs for visually impaired clients of all ages. www.flblind.org .

SOURCE Florida Center for the Blind, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.flblind.org

