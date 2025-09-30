Florida CEOs More Optimistic Overall About Economic Growth Than National Peers

Florida Council of 100 Q3 2025 CEO Survey Expectations for Next Six Months

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again, Florida CEOs appear more optimistic than their national peers, according to the Florida Council of 100 Q3 2025 CEO Economic Outlook Index.

The quarterly index is a forward-looking measure capturing expectations from top Florida CEOs on sales, capital spending, and employment. It is modeled after the nationally recognized Business Roundtable (BRT) index.

Increasing 8 points from last quarter, Florida's overall CEO Economic Outlook Index score for Q3 was 91, higher than the national number at 76 for the BRT index.

"Florida's economy is on the rise, and our CEOs are building for the future-growing teams, sparking innovation, driving investment, and creating new opportunities that strengthen Florida's communities," said Mike Simas, President & CEO of the Florida Council of 100.

Florida vs. National Sentiment

Compared to their national peers, Florida CEOs are showing greater optimism across key indicators:

Hiring Confidence Significantly Higher : Florida CEOs reported a significantly higher employment outlook (87) compared to national peers (37), highlighting strong confidence in workforce growth and talent availability.

: Florida CEOs reported a significantly higher employment outlook (87) compared to national peers (37), highlighting strong confidence in workforce growth and talent availability. Stronger Capital Investment Plans : Florida leaders reported a capital spending index of (85) versus (77) nationally; however, Florida increased by 9 points from last quarter while the nation jumped 12 points.

: Florida leaders reported a capital spending index of (85) versus (77) nationally; however, Florida increased by 9 points from last quarter while the nation jumped 12 points. Measured Sales Outlook: Florida CEOs projected a sales outlook (100) compared to the national index (114); however, Florida increased 14 points and the national number only increased by 7.

"Confidence in Florida's future economic growth and development is clear from the FC100's Q3 forecast," said George LeMieux, Chair of the Florida Council of 100. "The quarterly index signals increasing optimism among our members who are collaborating with business leaders around the world to create opportunity and welcome innovation so that Florida's economy and workforce can thrive."

This quarter's survey was in the field from September 9 through September 15, 2025. In total, 123 CEOs completed the survey.

View results here.

The next FC100 CEO Economic Outlook Index will be released in December.

Media Contact: Amber Statler, (954) 649-9840, [email protected]

SOURCE The Florida Council of 100