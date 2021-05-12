Florida Citizens Alliance asks Gov. DeSantis to remove Critical Race Theory from schools

NAPLES, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Citizens Alliance is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to halt the adoption of English Language Arts textbooks to ensure they do not contain Critical Race Theory.

In addition, the organization wants the state to prohibit any school district in Florida from accepting federal grants related to Critical Race Theory and similar topics.

"The Governor has the executive power as Florida's Governor and with the 10th Amendment to just say no," said Keith Flaugh, a Founder and Managing Director of Florida Citizens Alliance (FLCA). "If not, Critical Race Theory will be a huge embarrassment in Florida; and it will be infused into our classrooms for the next 4-6 years."

The FLCA, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that champions K-12 education reform in Florida, believes making Critical Race Theory part of school curriculum teaches kids to be ashamed of their race.

Critical Race Theorists contend institutions in the United States are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans.

The FLCA recently published an open letter on the topic and has gathered support from about 50 other organizations across the state. Some organizations joining in signing the letter include: Defend Florida, We The People IRC, American Christian Civil Rights Movement, Pinellas Patriots, Moms for America, Women Fighting for America, Gulf Coast Classical Academy, Save Florida Schools and several 912 Groups around the state.

The public is invited to join the petition at GOFLCA.com. It specifically requests Governor DeSantis and Education Commissioner Corcoran to:

1. Stop the adoption of ELA textbooks until the FL DOE can be 100% confident that all the textbooks and teacher editions are completely free of Critical Race Theory and its many tentacles.

2. Strictly prohibit any school district in Florida from accepting a direct federal grant related to Critical Race Theory or its many tentacles.

"Right now, all 67 Florida school districts are adopting and purchasing English Language Arts (ELA) textbooks," Flaugh said. "Many of these materials are published by the same progressive publishers that gave us, and the rest of nation, Common Core."

For more information about the initiative, visit GOFLCA.com.

SOURCE Florida Citizens Alliance

