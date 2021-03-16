Florida Cleaning Company Donates to Local Charity

United Way Suncoast represents a four-county region that includes DeSoto, Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties. Mega Service Solutions respects the nonprofit's mission to end the cycles of poverty in Florida for the betterment of all. Its flexible approach to crafting new solutions is in line with Mega Service Solutions's belief that anything is possible as long as innovation is part of it.

The business is family-founded. President Eddie Mejia has 30 years of experience in commercial cleaning. Along with sons John and Eddy Mejia, Mega Service Solutions is a dynamic 5-star-rated company with significant clients currently multiple Florida cities. Both brothers are United States veterans whose dedication to service carries with them into the professional area. After serving, both brothers completed their MBAs. John is the CEO, and Eddy is the strategist with a computer engineering background.

For media or business inquiries, contact Mega Service Solutions at 813.501.5001 or through its site, megasvs.com.



To find out more about the goals of United Way Suncoast or information on how to also donate, visit unitedwaysuncoast.org.

