Florida Community Care Achieves AAAHC Accreditation

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Community Care ("FCC"), a Provider Services Network (PSN) selected by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) as a Long-Term Care Plus Plan, has been accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). FCC, a subsidiary of Independent Living Systems (ILS), provides integrated services statewide to Florida's Medicaid enrollees who are eligible to receive long-term care services. AAAHC accreditation distinguishes this long-term care plan from many other health care organizations through its adherence to rigorous standards of care and safety.

Florida Community Care/Independent Living Systems

"This distinguished accreditation is a testament to FCC's commitment to providing the highest quality of care to our members, Florida's frail and aging adults with disabilities, as we strive to stay above the status quo in providing exceptional person-centered health and long-term care," said FCC CEO, Nestor Plana.

Health care organizations seeking AAAHC Accreditation undergo an extensive self-assessment and on-site survey by AAAHC expert surveyors – physicians, nurses, and administrators who are actively involved in health care. The survey is peer-based and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization improve its care and services. While an on-site survey is an important component of the process, ongoing compliance and continuous improvement are part of the accreditation maintenance mindset that should be integrated into the organization's daily activities long after the survey has been completed.

"I am very proud of the work and services Florida Community Care provides to our members across Florida. This accreditation is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing quality care and we will continue to meet the highest standards of care and safety for our members. We greatly appreciated the opportunity to demonstrate Florida Community Care's best practices in the field of long-term care for our most vulnerable populations," said Josefina Carbonell, President of Florida Community Care.

Florida Community Care's status as an AAAHC-accredited organization means that the company has met nationally recognized standards set by AAAHC for the provision of quality health and long-term care. The intent of accreditation is for organizations to adopt policies and procedures that fuel ongoing QI and self-evaluation every day. FCC joins over 6,100 health and ambulatory health care organizations across the United States that are currently accredited by AAAHC.

AAAHC spearheaded "1095 Strong", a transformational movement and call-to-action to equip health and ambulatory leaders with the best of what they need to operationalize quality practices. The three-year, or 1,095-day, period between accreditations is a critical time when health organizations, with help from proven experts, can develop the kind of everyday habits that enable leaders in the industry to provide the utmost in quality care to their patients. Organizations, such as Florida Community Care, that earn AAAHC Accreditation embody the spirit of 1095 Strong, quality every day with an ongoing commitment to high-quality care and patient safety.

About Florida Community Care:

Florida Community Care ("FCC") is a Provider Services Network (PSN), contracted to provide Managed Medical Assistance (MMA) and Long-Term Care (LTC) services across the state of Florida, sponsored by FCC and the State of Florida, Agency for Health Care Administration. FCC serves the long-term care eligible individuals, focusing on preventing unnecessary admissions into institutionalized settings, and fostering independence by connecting members to community resources that meet their long-term care needs and addressing social determinants of health. For more information, visit www.fcchealthplan.com.

About Independent Living Systems:

Independent Living Systems ("ILS") is a Florida-based health care services company that provides a range of health care management services on behalf of health care plans, health systems, providers, and community-based organizations. ILS provides member-centric health and support solutions to millions of America's Medicare, Medicaid, dually eligible, and Special Needs populations including those requiring Long-Term Services and Supports. For more information, visit www.ilshealthservices.com.

About AAAHC:

Founded in 1979, AAAHC is the leader in health and ambulatory health care accreditation, with more than 6,100 organizations accredited. AAAHC accredits a wide range of outpatient settings, including ambulatory surgery centers, office-based surgery facilities, endoscopy centers, student health centers, medical and dental group practices, community health centers, employer-based health clinics, retail clinics, and Indian/Tribal health centers, among others. AAAHC advocates for the provision of high-quality health care through the development and adoption of nationally recognized standards providing a valuable survey experience founded on a peer-based, educational approach to on-site review. The AAAHC Certificate of Accreditation demonstrates an organization's commitment to providing safe, high-quality services to its patients, every day of the 1,095-day accreditation cycle. It is recognized by third-party payers, medical professional associations, liability insurance companies, state and federal agencies, and the public. For more information on AAAHC, please visit www.aaahc.org.

Media Contact

Mari Netto

VP Marketing, ILS

mnetto@ilshealth.com

Related Images

aaahc-accreditation.png

AAAHC Accreditation

SOURCE Florida Community Care/Independent Living Systems

Related Links

http://www.fcchealthplan.com

