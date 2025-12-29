Florida Community Loan Fund Awarded $75 Million New Markets Tax Credit Allocation from U.S. Department of Treasury

New Federal Allocation will Expand Access to Essential Services in Underserved Communities and Promote Economic Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Community Loan Fund (FCLF), a nonprofit lending institution, announced today it has been awarded a $75 million New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) allocation from the U.S. Department of Treasury's Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund. With this award, the institution's largest to date, FCLF has now secured 14 NMTC allocations totaling $586 million.

Part of the Treasury's record $10 billion NMTC allocation authority covering 2024 and 2025, FCLF's newest allocation strengthens its ability to finance high-impact community facility projects – such as Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and neighborhood-based facilities that provide youth services or other vital social services – that support the needs of low-income communities, low-income populations, and low-income community residents.

"This NMTC round arrives at a critical time for Florida communities, many of which are grappling with rising living costs and widening gaps in essential services that strain families across the state," said Ignacio Esteban, CEO of FCLF. "Combining our experience, mission, and core competencies, FCLF is strongly positioned to deliver NMTC financing to accelerate projects that create quality jobs, expand community-based healthcare, and provide meaningful opportunities for families and youth."

Florida has the third-highest uninsured rate in the nation at 13.4%, with nearly 4 million residents facing significant barriers to basic healthcare and often postponing treatment due to cost. FQHCs are critical to closing the gap by providing comprehensive care regardless of a patient's ability to pay. Additionally, with 17% of Florida youth living below the poverty line and the state ranking among those with the highest rates of homelessness, demand for youth programs, homelessness response, and workforce training far exceeds existing capacity. FCLF intends to deploy NMTC financing to FQHCs and nonprofit organizations providing critical youth and family services in low-income communities, as this financing allows these facilities and programs to broaden impact much faster than traditional fundraising alone.

FCLF was founded in 1994 with a mission to deliver flexible financing to low-income communities throughout Florida. Since the inception of the NMTC program, FCLF has had a successful track record of deploying NMTC financing to bring transformative projects to life and maximize impact. Examples include Treasure Coast Community Health (Indian River County), Central Florida Health Care locations in Lakeland and Frostproof (Polk County), Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties, and Metropolitan Ministries' MiraclePlace Pasco (Pasco County).

The NMTC Program advances economic development in economically distressed communities by making tax credit allocations available to Community Development Entities (CDEs) for targeted investments in eligible areas. Recently in 2025, the NMTC was made a permanent part of the U.S. tax code through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). For every $1 of federal investment, the NMTC Program generates $8 of private investment.

Florida Community Loan Fund exists to maximize opportunities for people and places that exist primarily outside of the economic mainstream. FCLF is a nonprofit, multifaceted financing entity with a 30-year history of providing flexible capital and expertise to nonprofit and mission-aligned for-profit entities to make projects successful and improve lives and communities. FCLF is nationally recognized for its work as a certified CDFI and CDE through the U.S. Department of Treasury and as a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta. Learn more at www.fclf.org.

