Florida Community Loan Fund Supports $11 Million Boys & Girls Club Facility

FCLF provided $10.5 million in New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) allocation for the new facility, consistent with FCLF's focus on NMTC projects that achieve high social impact, catalyze economic development, and create jobs in severely distressed census tracts. The new BGCMC clubhouse, expected to open in Summer 2019, will be a centerpiece in its West Bradenton community and provide programs for 2,400 members – 75% of whom are low income. In addition to creating 200 jobs, the project is designed to drive academic achievement, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles for local children.

"Without NMTC, it could have taken years to pull together financing for this project," said Nelson Black, FCLF Chief Lending Officer, "but the time to mentor children and youth is right now. The new Boys & Girls Club will reach thousands of children and teens every year, in their own back yard."

Learn more about Florida Community Loan Fund and Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County in this video.

FCLF has participated in the NMTC Program since 2004 and been awarded a total of $316 million in NMTC allocation authority from the U.S. Department of Treasury Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund. The NMTC Program is designed to attract capital investments into large scale, high priority, locally determined projects statewide. The investor on this project is PNC Bank and additional financing is provided by Synovus Bank.

Florida Community Loan Fund is a nonprofit, multifaceted financing entity with a 20+ year history of providing flexible capital and expertise to low income communities across Florida. FCLF is nationally recognized for its work as a certified CDFI and CDE through the U.S. Dept. of Treasury and as a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta. FCLF has financed $323 million through 300 loans in Florida, making possible over $940 million in new investments in low-income communities.

