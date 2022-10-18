Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack Says Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Will Be Impeached When Republicans Win Back The House of Representatives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack told nationally-syndicated talk show host Mark Kaye that she believes the impeachment of President Joe Biden is on the table after November, but the impeachment of Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is almost certain.

Kat Cammack on Mark Kaye Saves the Republic Kat Cammack on Mark Kaye Mark Kaye Saves the Republic

During an episode of his hit podcast "Mark Kaye Saves the Republic," Representative Cammack told Kaye, "We're going to see the impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas. I think that is top of the ticket." She further explained, "[Mayorkas] has failed miserably in the very basic duty that he has taken a Constitutional oath to uphold. And that is something we can do immediately."

Mark Kaye pressed the congresswoman on what the republicans could actually do if they only held a majority in a single chamber. Cammack declared that Republicans are ready. "We have the plan in place. We're going to recruit 200,000 new police officers locally, get them funded properly. We're going to get domestic oil production going. We're going to actually have an immediate impact on the economy, bring prices down. And then get government the hell out of your way."

Republicans are expected to win a majority in the upcoming midterm elections.

The interview aired over the weekend in two parts on Mark Kaye's "Mark Kaye Saves the Republic" podcast which is available on all major podcasting platforms.

Mark Kaye is the nationally-syndicated host of The Mark Kaye Show which airs on radio stations all over the United States of America.

Media Contact: Mark Kaye

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 202-740-6781

SOURCE Mark Kaye