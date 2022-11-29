Florida Contractors Register in Droves to Offer Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Financing with Home Run Financing

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Run Financing, a home improvement financing company that has been operating in Florida for four years, is reporting a significant increase in contractors partnering with the company to offer their Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing to homeowners. A recent reduction in the number of companies providing PACE financing in Florida has meant that many contractors have had to find a new partner so that they can provide PACE financing options to their residential customers. Many of these contractors are finding a home with Home Run Financing.

"Home Run Financing has been a trusted company in Florida for several years and operates in communities across the state," said James Vergara, the company's Jacksonville-based COO. "We're pleased to be building so many new partnerships with both large and small contractor operations in the state. These contractors are choosing us because we provide reliable and affordable financing for their customers, and because we are committed to working with Spanish-speaking contractors and customers."

The company has a robust contractor support structure, with dedicated bilingual staff for onboarding new contractor partners and maintaining relationships over time. They provide a code of conduct training for new contractors, in English and in Spanish, and contractors get access to a state-of-the-art contractor portal that details financing options and provides instant credit decisions for their customers.

Home Run Financing works with Spanish-speaking homeowners as well, providing a Spanish-language website, all materials and contracts in Spanish, and a call center with bilingual staff.

"Contractors are facing a number of challenges right now, especially with supply chain issues and the rising prices of materials," Vergara explained. "Having a secure financing partner can go a long way toward providing stability in an industry where so many things are changing."

PACE enables homeowners to finance energy and water efficiency, renewable energy, and home hardening projects with no money down, repayment through property taxes, and approval based on equity in their home, rather than on the borrower's credit score. Home Run Financing also offers a more traditional, unsecured loan, called Home Run Loans. These loans are repaid monthly, with qualification based on personal credit. Homeowners can use Home Run Loans for a wide variety of home improvement projects.

The Village of Biscayne Park is the latest community in Florida to approve PACE financing for their residents, joining more than 20 other Miami-Dade municipalities and other communities across the state, including Tallahassee, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami. Just in the past four years, the company has financed more than $100 million in home upgrades, including hurricane hardening as well as energy efficiency and renewable energy projects.

Contractors interested in learning more about Home Run Financing can visit their contractor website at https://www.homerunfinancing.com/contractors/.

