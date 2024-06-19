Florida Cooling Solutions Brings Cool Comfort and Community Connection to Local Farmers Market

Florida Cooling Solutions announced their continued commitment to the community by participating in the local Farmers Markets.

CAPE CORAL, Fla., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cooling Solutions, Inc., a trusted provider of HVAC services in Cape Coral and surrounding areas, is excited to announce its participation in the renowned Farmers Markets organized by Shop Local Productions. This collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening community ties and promoting local craftsmanship.

Florida Cooling Solutions, Inc.

Florida Cooling Solutions has proudly served the Cape Coral community for over 15 years, delivering reliable and professional HVAC Cape Coral services to both residential and commercial clients. By participating in these vibrant farmers markets, the company aims to further engage with the community it serves, showcasing not only its technical expertise but also its commitment to local sustainability and community growth.

"We've always believed in building strong relationships within the neighborhoods we serve," says Eric Thomann, Owner of Florida Cooling Solutions. "Participating in these Farmers Markets allows us to connect with our customers on a more personal level, answer their questions about HVAC maintenance, and become a part of the lively atmosphere that these events create."

Shop Local Productions' Farmers Markets are a celebrated community event, consistently recognized as neighborhood favorites. These markets bring together a diverse array of local vendors, offering a delightful blend of fresh produce, artisanal goods, and culinary treats. The inclusive and welcoming environment of these markets aligns perfectly with Florida Cooling Solutions' values of respect, kindness, and fairness.

Florida Cooling Solutions is known for its exceptional customer service and commitment to quality. Their team of licensed, drug-tested, and background-checked Cape Coral AC repair technicians is dedicated to providing top-notch HVAC services with the utmost courtesy and professionalism. The company offers same-day and emergency services, ensuring that their clients' needs are met promptly and efficiently.

"Our participation in the Farmers Markets is a testament to our dedication to the Cape Coral community," added Kelly Hayes, Operations Manager at Florida Cooling Solutions. "We believe in the power of local support and are excited to bring our expertise to these wonderful community gatherings."

Among the top air conditioning companies in Fort Myers , Florida Cooling Solutions stands out for its exceptional service and community involvement. Don't miss Florida Cooling Solutions at the next Farmers Market! Stop by for a friendly chat, ask your HVAC questions, and experience the community spirit firsthand.

About Florida Cooling Solutions, Inc.

Florida Cooling Solutions is a leading HVAC service provider based in Cape Coral, FL. Established in 2004, the company has over 50 years of combined experience in the air conditioning business. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including installation, repair, and maintenance of all HVAC makes and models.

Contact Information:

Organization: Florida Cooling Solutions, Inc.

Contact Person: Kelly Hayes

Phone Number: 239-323-6524

Address: 422 SW 2nd Terrace Unit 210 Cape Coral, FL 33991

Website: https://floridacoolingsolutionsinc.com/

