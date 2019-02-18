Florida Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Goes After Florida Nursing Homes that are Overbilling Medicare/Medicaid for Whistleblower Rewards and a Physician-Investor is Invited to Participate Financially as a Partner -- Become a Rock Star, Make Money

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Corporate Whistleblower Center has begun an aggressive initiative to build out whistleblower Medicare or Medicaid overbilling cases involving nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, rehab centers and or acute care facilities in Florida-and they are inviting a physician or investor in Florida to financially participate in this venture for the potential of a million dollars as their share of whistleblower rewards. This offer to participate is exclusive to a medical doctor or a group of investors with the goal being potentially significant whistleblower rewards for their participation in this endeavor as the group would like to discuss anytime at 866-714 6466. http://Florida.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

According to the Florida Corporate Whistleblower Center, "We want to work exclusively with a medical doctor investor or a group of investors in Florida to go after nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, rehab centers or acute care facilities in Florida that are overbilling Medicare or Medicare for unnecessary medical procedures, billing for medical procedures that never happened, and for billing Medicare or Medicaid as if the facility is fully staffed with healthcare workers to meet patient minimum needs when in reality the facility is so understaffed patients are dying prematurely."

"We are not kidding-patients are prematurely dying in many of these types facilities because there are not enough caregivers to take care of the minimum needs of their patients. However, the facility is billing the government as if they are fully staffed."

"Institutional Medicate/Medicaid fraud is a multi-billion dollar a year problem in Florida and we want to go after it. The medical doctor or managing investor could probably launch a successful political career created by our results. The reason Medicare and or Medicaid are always short of money in part is because Medicare/Medicaid fraud is so widespread-especially in states like Florida. If you are a successful medical doctor or an investor group and you would like rock star status when it comes to exposing overbilling the taxpayer for Medicare or Medicaid healthcare costs in Florida please give us a call at 866-714-6466." http://Florida.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The Corporate Whistleblower Center has developed a unique approach to gain the cooperation of employees of healthcare operators nationwide that are grossly overbilling Medicare or Medicaid. The whistleblower rewards for this type of information can start in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and can go up from there as the group would like to explain to a medical doctor or investor anytime at 866-714-6466. http://Florida.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The target nursing home, skilled nursing facility, rehab center or acute care facility could be doing business in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando, Hialeah, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Saint Petersburg, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Saint Augustine, or anywhere else in Florida.

The Florida Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We are convinced our results we be breathtaking and like we said-our partner can take the credit. If you want to be a rock star and do something amazing for the taxpayers and hopefully get rewarded for your participation give us a call at 866-714-6466." http://Florida.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The Corporate Whistleblower Center is the parent of the Florida Corporate Whistleblower Center and they are beginning parallel initiatives in California, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

