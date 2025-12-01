Florida Counties Recover Millions in Lost Tax Revenue Using Deckard Technologies' AI-Powered Rental Data Intelligence

An AI-driven GovTech platform helps local governments enhance short-term rental compliance and promote fairness in property taxation.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckard Technologies has helped Florida counties recover millions of dollars in lost tax revenue over the past year and significantly improved short-term rental compliance.

As Florida communities continue grappling with the challenges of managing short-term rentals, Deckard Technologies' data intelligence platform is helping local governments bring fairness, accountability and transparency back to the rental economy.

Across the state, hundreds of thousands of vacation rentals operate as commercial lodging enterprises, from beachfront homes to condos and cottages but many go unregistered or underreported, leading to lost tax revenue and unfair competition for compliant operators.

By leveraging artificial intelligence and publicly available data, Deckard Technologies enables counties to locate unlicensed properties, verify compliance and recover revenue that supports essential public services.

In Florida's Monroe County, Deckard's partnership helped officials find rental properties that were operating without the required registration. By identifying these properties accurately, the county recovered more than eight hundred thousand dollars in unpaid taxes between April 2023 and March 2024. This success did not require a collection agreement with platforms like Airbnb or VRBO. Instead, the county was able to secure the revenue on its own through proper identification and enforcement.

In Marion County, registered short-term rentals surged from 131 in early 2023 to more than 1,600 by early 2025, reflecting a dramatic increase in compliance rates.

"Before working with Deckard Technologies, I was finding short-term rentals on my own, and it took hours upon hours just to identify a handful of accounts," said Tammy McCann, Marion County Department Clerk. "Their technology completely streamlined that process and helped us more than double the number of registered rentals in Marion County."

"Our mission is to be the most responsible and effective data intelligence partner for local governments," said Nick Del Pego, CEO of Deckard Technologies. "We don't create new data, we organize and analyze what's already public, just like a search engine. If a property owner advertises a rental online, it's part of the public record, and we help cities make sense of that information responsibly. What makes Deckard different is how securely and ethically we handle that data; we never share more than is required, and every action goes through internal review to protect privacy and uphold public trust. Local governments deserve insights they can use without compromising the integrity of their communities."

Deckard's platform monitors listings across thousands of online sources, including Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, and regional vacation rental sites. Their AI-driven matching engine connects each listing to verified property records, aerial imagery and other open-source data points, producing high-confidence results, which empower county staff to make informed decisions about enforcement and policy.

The company's approach allows local governments to operate proactively rather than reactively, providing tools to identify violations, streamline registration and licensing, and restore balance to housing markets where short-term rentals have expanded rapidly.

Following the success seen in Marion and Monroe Counties, Deckard is working with jurisdictions across the country to replicate Florida's model for fair, data-backed compliance. With many states facing similar housing and tourism pressures, the company's leadership believes its technology can play a vital role in ensuring that every community captures the revenue it is owed while protecting quality of life for residents.

"As a member of the Florida Tourism Development Tax Association, I can tell you these challenges are not unique to Marion County," McCann said. "Every community is looking for ways to manage short-term rentals responsibly, and having a reliable, data-driven partner like Deckard makes a huge difference."

"We're proud that our platform is not just about technology, but about civic impact," Del Pego added. "Our goal is to help governments everywhere understand their local rental landscape, enforce laws fairly, and strengthen the foundation of public trust that keeps communities running."

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Diego, Deckard Technologies provides AI-driven solutions that help municipalities manage short and long-term rentals, foreclosures, and vacant properties. Its mission is to empower governments with the insights and tools they need to maximize compliance and unlock vital public revenue. For more information, visit deckard.com .

Deckard Technologies is a GovTech company dedicated to helping local governments address residential property-related challenges. Founded in 2018, the firm operates globally with offices in the U.S., Colombia and Australia. Using publicly available data, Deckard does not create new listings or listings data; rather, it indexes, organizes and analyzes open-source information to turn fragmented property-listing signals into actionable insights. Deckard's mission is to empower cities and counties with the tools they need to maximise compliance, unlock vital public revenue and protect the quality of life for residents.

