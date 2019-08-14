Florida Crystals® Adds Local Flare to FLAVOR Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Crystals®— the only organic raw cane sugar grown in the US— is pleased to announce its partnership with FLAVOR Palm Beach— the highly anticipated, most renowned culinary event in the Palm Beach community, showcasing the top 58 area restaurants. Harvested, milled and crafted in the event's own backyard, Florida Crystals® will be featured in multiple culinary creations as a trusted, local ingredient by top chefs and restaurants to create both sweet desserts and savory dishes, making it a perfect brand for organic bakers.

Going beyond culinary performance, Florida Crystals® nourishes and nurtures the body and soul of consumers through its organic and non-GMO verified products and because they are made with love and respect for our planet. From the rotational crop program in which nature-loving farmers alternate sugarcane with other foods like rice and vegetables, to naturally restore the soil, to its owl program that helps control pests, the brand prides itself on state-of-the-art sustainable, environmentally friendly practices, full transparency and high, consistent quality.

"We're delighted to be partnering with FLAVOR Palm Beach and supporting restaurants and chefs who in turn support our local, family-owned farms," said Paula Summers, ASR Group Vice President, Marketing. "Grown, then harvested and milled within 24 hours here in Palm Beach County, Florida Crystals® raw cane sugar is a local ingredient that adds high-quality sweetness to dishes that nutrition-seeking food connoisseurs can feel good about."

In its 12th year, FLAVOR Palm Beach spans the entire month of September, offering visitors and locals the opportunity to experience discounted prix fixe menus at Palm Beach County's finest restaurants.

Florida Crystals® products are available in specialty retailers along the Eastern United States and on Amazon. For classic recipes, baking tips, product information and so much more, visit FloridaCrystals.com.

About Florida Crystals®

Florida Crystals Corporation is the only producer of certified organic sugar, 100% made in the USA, which is grown and milled in Florida. Florida Crystals has a heritage in sugarcane farming and milling dating back to 1850.

The brand is made up of nature-loving farmers who have full visibility into the growing, harvesting, milling and packaging of our products to ensure high quality, consistency and sustainability while also following USDA organic practices. Marketed by Domino Foods, Inc. which is a part of ASR Group, Florida Crystals® prides itself in protecting natural resources, conserving biodiversity, and using only approved substances with no harmful chemicals.

Florida Crystals is a fully integrated cane sugar company that farms 190,000 acres in South Florida, where it owns two sugar mills, a sugar refinery, a packaging and distribution center, a rice mill and the largest renewable energy facility of its kind in North America, which delivers eco-friendly energy that powers its sugar operations.

For classic recipes, baking tips, product information and so much more, visit FloridaCrystals.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Sweat

Florida Crystals®

msweat@brightredagency.com

(850) 668-6824

SOURCE Florida Crystals