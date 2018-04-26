Florida Crystals' Alfonso Fanjul Honored as 2018 Leader of the Year by Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beaches

"I am honored to be recognized by the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches, and I accept this honor on behalf of my entire family and our company's longstanding commitment to economic development and prosperity of our community," said Alfonso Fanjul, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Florida Crystals. "Palm Beach County is our home. West Palm Beach is our home base, where our headquarters are located. I'm proud to have built a business right here and to be a part of this wonderful business community."

Alfonso Fanjul and his family founded Florida Crystals in 1960 as a sugarcane farming and milling company in western Palm Beach County. Over the last six decades, the Florida division of the company has grown to include two sugar mills, a sugar refinery, a rice mill, a packaging and distribution center and the largest biomass renewable power plant in North America. Florida Crystals also pioneered farming and milling of organic sugar in the United States and continues to be the only producer of organic cane sugar products 100 percent made in the U.S. – grown and milled in Florida.

In addition to providing good jobs and economic activity, Alfonso Fanjul takes pride in Florida Crystals' steadfast commitment to the environment. As stewards of the land, Florida Crystals farms using the most advanced and sustainable techniques, including Precision Agriculture and Best Management Practices, to grow more food to feed the rising global population, while offering the highest-quality care for the environment.

During his acceptance Wednesday, Alfonso Fanjul said, "As a lifetime farmer, I can tell you that farming is only as good as the land and resources you have, and what you have, you must protect. Air, land and water. Any farmer would tell you that. Our commitment to our land and environment could not be stronger."

Florida Crystals Corporation is a fully integrated cane sugar company, guiding its sugar from the farm to the table. Florida Crystals farms 190,000 acres in Palm Beach County, Florida, where it also owns two sugar mills, a sugar refinery, a packaging and distribution center, a rice mill and the largest renewable power plant in North America. Its renewable energy facility delivers clean power to its sugar operations. Florida Crystals is the only producer of certified organic sugar grown and harvested in the United States. Its subsidiary, ASR Group, which is owned in partnership with Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida, is the world's largest cane sugar refining company, with cane sugar refineries in Louisiana, California, New York, Maryland, Canada, Mexico, England, Italy and Portugal. Its products are marketed through its brand portfolio: Domino®, C&H®, Redpath®, Tate & Lyle®, Sidul® and Florida Crystals®. Through its FCI Residential Corporation subsidiary, Florida Crystals develops, constructs and manages luxury apartment homes and extraordinary communities in urban and in-fill areas. The company currently has more than 4,500 units in the development throughout Florida. Florida Crystals is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

