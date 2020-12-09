Florida Crystals® Makes Shopping for Recipe Ingredients More Convenient through "Sweet" Partnership with Chicory

"We're passionate about better-for-you ingredients that are minimally processed, traceable and trustworthy – and with this partnership, our products will be more accessible than ever," said Paula Summers, ASR Group Vice President, Marketing. "As one of the only organic raw cane sugars sold in large retailers, we recognize that organic, non-GMO and vegan ingredients can be challenging for consumers to find within a store. Now, conscious bakers can purchase their favorite recipe ingredients and Florida Crystals® products with one click, directly from the recipe itself."

With the Chicory partnership, each recipe on Florida Crystals®' website will include a 'Get Ingredients' button that allows shoppers to click, enter their zip code, select the retailer of their choosing, and order the ingredients needed for the recipe. Those items are then automatically added to a digital cart on the website of the selected retailer.

Chicory's Recipe Activation technology powers more than 5.4 million digital recipes on over 1,500 food-centric websites, including publishers and brand sites like Delish, Taste of Home and now Florida Crystals®.

"We're so pleased to partner with Florida Crystals® and make recipes shoppable on their site," said Yuni Sameshima, CEO and Co-Founder, Chicory. "Through Chicory's Recipe Activation solution, consumers are now 10x more likely to send products to retailer baskets through Florida Crystals®' recipes. That's because grocery shoppers are usually shopping for collections of items with meals in mind, rather than individual items, and recipes provide the perfect context to enable them to do just that. By harnessing the power of recipes, we've streamlined the shopping experience, making cooking – and baking – turn-key."

Florida Crystals® products offer pure sweetness that consumers can feel good about with every bite, because they are Non-GMO Project verified, vegan, kosher, and sustainably grown in the U.S. From the rotational crop program in which nature-loving farmers alternate sugarcane with other foods like rice and vegetables to naturally restore the soil, to its barn owl program that helps control pests, the brand prides itself on sustainable, environmentally friendly practices, full-transparency and high, consistent quality.

Florida Crystals® is available in retailers across the United States and on Amazon. For recipes, baking tips, product information and so much more, visit FloridaCrystals.com.

About Florida Crystals®

Florida Crystals® cane sugars – the only organic raw cane sugar made from USDA-certified Organic sugarcane grown and harvested in the U.S. – is produced by Florida Crystals Corporation, a fully integrated cane sugar company that thoughtfully plans every step of its sugarcane's journey to deliver sweetness that consumers can feel good about with every bite.

From sugarcane grown and harvested fresh from family-farms in Florida and milled within 24 hours, Florida Crystals® delivers minimally processed cane sugars that offer full-transparency, incredible consistency, unequalled quality, and pure flavor for recipes. The products – all Non-GMO Project verified, vegan, and kosher – are grown following some of the world's most sustainable practices like precision agriculture, crop rotation, and using barn owls as pest control, to protect the environment for this generation and the next.

For recipes, baking tips, product information and so much more, visit FloridaCrystals.com .

About Chicory

Chicory is an NYC-based tech firm and the leading digital shopper marketing platform for CPG and grocery brands. Its signature "Get Ingredients" button can be found on over 1,500 recipe websites, including Taste of Home, Delish, Betty Crocker and thousands of influencer food blogs. Leveraging its extensive recipe network, Chicory partners with leading CPG brands like General Mills and grocery retailers like Wakefern to serve hyper-relevant ads to consumers in the moments when they're planning their grocery purchases. As the pioneer of shoppable recipes, Chicory creates the digital tools to take grocery shoppers from inspiration to checkout in a few clicks. Learn more at www.chicory.co .

