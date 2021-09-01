Florida Crystals® Sugar Reveals Rebrand, Reflecting its Commitment to Homegrown Sweetness & Sustainability

"For the past 60 years, we've grown, harvested and milled sugarcane giving us full visibility of how our specialty cane sugars are crafted," said Paula Summers, Vice President of Marketing for the brand. "We're dedicated to creating happiness by giving people pure sweetness they can feel good about with every bite. And, we wanted the Florida Crystals ® logo and product packaging to help share our brand's story."

Bakers, now more than ever, are choosing ingredients that are not only clean and minimally processed but also offer transparency. This insight led Florida Crystals into sharing more details about its agricultural and sugar-crafting practices. The new logo and design feature natural hues and sugarcane stalks at the forefront to represent the brand's commitment to sustainability and providing sweetness that is organic, homegrown, and minimally processed. Within the logo, consumers will discover a hidden bird that pays tribute to the more than 800 barn owls that call the farms home and help control pests naturally –a symbol of the brand's innovative and sustainable farming approach.

Florida Crystals® new packaging design is an award winner of Graphic Design USA's 2021 American Package Design Awards in the Food and Beverage category. The new design includes a larger product window, giving consumers a peek at the sweetness inside; organized certifications to ease understanding of each product's key attributes; and an origin statement to let consumers know that the sugar comes from sugarcane grown on family-owned farms. The back of package shares Florida Crystals' farming practices, as well as a design element that highlights products that are homegrown sustainably.

As a part of Florida Crystals® commitment to reducing waste, its recyclable sugar pouches and jugs now feature a How2Recycle label to guide consumers to recycle properly.

"From crop rotation to precision agriculture, harvesting homegrown sweetness that's as kind to our consumers as it is to our planet is the heart and soul of all that we do," said Suzzette Arroyo, Marketing Director for the brand. "The brand prides itself on offering honest to goodness sugar."

Find Florida Crystals® new packaging on the shelves at local grocery stores across the country and online this fall.

For recipes, baking tips, product information and to preview the new packaging, visit FloridaCrystals.com.

About Florida Crystals®

Florida Crystals® cane sugars – the only organic raw cane sugar made from USDA-certified organic sugarcane grown and harvested in the U.S. – is produced by Florida Crystals Corporation, a fully integrated cane sugar company that thoughtfully plans every step of its sugarcane's journey to deliver sweetness that consumers can feel good about with every bite.

From sugarcane grown and harvested fresh from family-owned farms in Florida and milled within 24 hours, Florida Crystals® delivers minimally processed cane sugars that offer consistency, unparalleled quality and authentic flavor for recipes. The products – all Non-GMO Project verified, vegan and kosher – are grown following some of the world's most sustainable practices like precision agriculture, crop rotation, and using barn owls as pest control, to protect the environment for this generation and the next.

For recipes, baking tips, product information and so much more, visit FloridaCrystals.com , or follow Florida Crystals® on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

