Florida Cyber Conference 2019 Announces Speaker Lineup with Luminaries from NSA, ReliaQuest, KnowBe4, AWS, Palo Alto Networks, and More

"A strong cybersecurity program goes far beyond the IT department," remarked Cyber Florida Director Sri Sridharan. "To that end, we offer content to engage a variety of audiences, from industry insiders to small business owners, C-suite executives, law enforcement personnel, students, HR representatives, risk management specialists—anyone who has a role to play in cybersecurity. It's a wonderful platform for people from all industries and backgrounds to connect over the shared challenges cybersecurity presents," he said.

This year's conference highlights include the following:

Keynote Address presented by General Paul M. Nakasone , U.S. Army; Commander, U.S. Cyber Command; Director, National Security Agency; Chief, Central Security Service

Twenty sessions across five tracks: Emerging Technologies, Practitioner, Social Engineering, Cybersecurity 101, and Cybersecurity for the C-Suite

Anne Neuberger , newly appointed director of cybersecurity at NSA, speaking on "NSA's New Approach to Cybersecurity"

Speakers from ReliaQuest, KnowBe4, AWS, Palo Alto Networks, Raymond James, Booz Allen Hamilton, A-LIGN, ForgePoint Capital, and more

, Booz Allen Hamilton, A-LIGN, ForgePoint Capital, and more Sessions on cybersecurity for small businesses, career pathways, c-suite responsibilities, secure design, the dangers of social media, investing in cybersecurity, IoT, hacking, intelligence automation, and more

Panel discussions, including "Insider Views on Cybersecurity," moderated by Vice Adm. Mike McConnell , USN (Ret.), senior executive advisor at Booz Allen Hamilton, and featuring cybersecurity leaders from NSA, Raymond James , Cyber Risk Research, and WhiteHawk, Inc.

A statewide career fair sponsored by The Florida High Tech Corridor

Pre-conference workshops on cybersecurity for local government and cybersecurity for business travel

The Duel Factor CTF Challenge, an on-site capture-the-flag competition

A packed Exhibit Hall and plenty of networking

Visit FLCyberCon.com for complete conference details, to register, and to become a sponsor or exhibitor.

Florida Cyber Conference 2019 is supported in part by Tampa-based information security firm and Presenting Sponsor ReliaQuest, with additional support from KnowBe4 and other partners.

About Cyber Florida

Cyber Florida at the University of South Florida is a state-funded organization dedicated to positioning Florida as a national leader in cybersecurity through education and workforce development; innovative, interdisciplinary research; and community outreach. Hosted at the University of South Florida, Cyber Florida works with all 12 State University System of Florida (SUS) institutions as well as industry, government and defense to build partnerships and develop programs that grow and strengthen Florida's cybersecurity industry.

