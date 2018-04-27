MIAMI, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Space Shifter announced that it has named a new 442,874 SF Class A distribution center as the "Southeast's most compelling value and location. "Representatives analyzed buildings throughout the region based on total occupancy cost per cubic square foot, access to labor, nearby amenities, trailer storage capacity, distance to air and oceanic transportation, interstate access and other attributes that companies seeking warehouse space would likely consider when selecting their ideal location.

The first building in the complex was leased within 2 months of completion. Siemens will be opening a new high-tech manufacturing operation this fall and will employe approximately 350 workers.

According to marketing materials, the new 36 foot clear cross dock warehouse has over 122 trailer positions, 369 auto parking spaces, LED lighting and is located less than 1.5 miles to Interstate 75. The developer broke ground on the project late last year and it will be ready for occupancy this fall. It can be divided to approximately 113,000 SF or expanded to over 600,000 SF.

Click to download the marketing package. Click to view drone video.

Contact:

Megan Whelan

8133404117

194089@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-distribution-facility-wins-award-300637491.html

SOURCE Space Shifter