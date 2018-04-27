Florida Distribution Facility Wins Award
08:35 ET
MIAMI, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Space Shifter announced that it has named a new 442,874 SF Class A distribution center as the "Southeast's most compelling value and location. "Representatives analyzed buildings throughout the region based on total occupancy cost per cubic square foot, access to labor, nearby amenities, trailer storage capacity, distance to air and oceanic transportation, interstate access and other attributes that companies seeking warehouse space would likely consider when selecting their ideal location.
According to marketing materials, the new 36 foot clear cross dock warehouse has over 122 trailer positions, 369 auto parking spaces, LED lighting and is located less than 1.5 miles to Interstate 75. The developer broke ground on the project late last year and it will be ready for occupancy this fall. It can be divided to approximately 113,000 SF or expanded to over 600,000 SF.
Click to download the marketing package. Click to view drone video.
Contact:
Megan Whelan
8133404117
194089@email4pr.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-distribution-facility-wins-award-300637491.html
SOURCE Space Shifter
Share this article