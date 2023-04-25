Florida Entrepreneur Bret Talley awards winners of Bret Talley Scholarship and Bret Talley Grant

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur and founder of Talley Digital Media, Bret Talley, recently awarded the winners for the Bret Talley Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs and Bret Talley Grant for Student Entrepreneurs. The scholarships aim to give back to the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators who will shape the future of technology.

The Bret Talley Grant for Student Entrepreneurs is a $1,000 grant that aims to help deserving students change the world through their business ideas. The scholarship is open to all students studying business in a university, as well as high school students who plan to enroll in a university for business. The winner of the Bret Talley Grant for Student Entrepreneurs, Chloe N., who has demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial skills and a drive to make a positive impact in the world.

The Bret Talley Scholarship for Future Tech Pioneers is a $1,000 scholarship fund that recognizes a deserving student who is studying technology and will be a future leader and innovator in the space. The scholarship fund is open to all students currently enrolled in a university studying technology, as well as high school students who plan to attend university to study technology. The winner of the Bret Talley Scholarship for Future Tech Pioneers is Malika B. who has shown exceptional potential and innovation in the field of technology and robotics.

Bret Talley has spent his career in business and as an entrepreneur and now wants to give back to the up-and-coming entrepreneurs of the next generation. He is an expert in marketing and has been working in the media industry for close to 20 years, both in sales and management for large media companies before launching his agency in 2012. Talley has degrees in both Marketing and Information Technology from Penn State University.

In 2022, Bret Talley launched several non-profit funds including the Bret Talley Grant, to provide funding to a future star entrepreneur that will change the world with their business ideas. The Bret Talley Scholarship for Future Tech Pioneers and Bret Talley Grant for Student Entrepreneurs are two of the initiatives launched by Bret Talley to support the next generation of entrepreneurs.

For more information on Bret Talley and his initiatives, please visit https://brettalleyscholarship.com.

SOURCE Bret Talley Scholarship