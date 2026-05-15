Irene's Website Design continues expanding nationally following consecutive Chamber recognition and international media coverage.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida entrepreneur Irene Namer founder of Irene's Website Design continues expanding her professional recognition across business technology and healthcare communities while growing her company's national and international visibility.

Florida Entrepreneur Irene Namer Receives Consecutive Greater Hollywood Chamber Recognition

Namer recently received consecutive recognition from the Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce acknowledging her continued contributions to website design branding digital outreach and support for businesses throughout Florida. The recognition reflects ongoing work helping entrepreneurs organizations and professionals strengthen their digital presence through customized online solutions and creative business development strategies.

The recognition follows growing national media attention surrounding Irene's Website Design including coverage published through Yahoo Finance and other business and technology media outlets highlighting the company's expanding digital services community engagement initiatives and continued innovation.

Recent reports noted the company's expansion into mobile app development branding strategy advanced digital marketing services and custom technology solutions designed to help businesses improve customer engagement operational efficiency and online visibility.

Among the company's growing technology initiatives is development work connected to a custom Electronic Health Record EHR system designed to support healthcare related digital organization communication and workflow modernization. The project reflects Namer's increasing involvement in healthcare technology innovation and digital infrastructure solutions.

In addition to business and technology recognition Namer has also established visibility through healthcare and medical professional communities including affiliations and networking visibility connected to the Broward County Medical Association as well as professional connections throughout Miami-Dade County Palm Beach County and broader South Florida healthcare networks.

Namer's expanding professional footprint has also been reflected through visibility associated with the South Florida Business Journal strengthening her growing presence within the regional business entrepreneurship and innovation community.

Irene's Website Design has additionally received international recognition through reporting connected to the International CSR Excellence Awards 2026 highlighting the company's commitment to ethical innovation digital accessibility community engagement and socially responsible business practices.

"Receiving recognition across business healthcare and technology communities is incredibly meaningful to me" said Irene Namer. "Florida has always been home and I'm proud to continue helping businesses organizations and professional communities strengthen their digital presence through creative innovative and forward thinking solutions."

Irene's Website Design provides website development branding graphic design digital outreach mobile app development and custom technology consulting services for entrepreneurs organizations healthcare professionals and businesses seeking stronger online growth and modern digital engagement solutions.

Press Contact:

Irene Namer

413-541-9914

https://chamber.hollywoodchamber.org/list/member/irene-s-website-design-worcester-17645

SOURCE Irene Namer