Florida Event Company Gives Away Luxury Micro Wedding

DAVIE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 West Events, one of Southern Florida's leading Event Companies, is teaming up with a group of local vendors to give away a luxury micro wedding this holiday season.

"We love events and understand the importance of celebrating life's milestones, while also adhering to safety protocols. 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone so our wish is that this contest can bring a very special couple something positive to look forward to in 2021," said Jeffrey Greene, 84 West Events Founder and Chief Visionary.

The winner of the Giveaway will take home an incredible prize package that includes fun-filled activities before the wedding as well as top-notch accommodations for the newlyweds.

The celebration kicks off the night before the wedding. A Mercedes Sprinter Limo will pick up the winner and their six guests at their hotel for a luxurious ride to the waterfront where adventure awaits! A 64' Luxury Yacht will be at the group's disposal for the night and the winner can choose to either host a bachelorette party or have a champagne cruise on Biscayne Bay.

The next morning the bride and groom will wake up to their wedding day where everything has been perfectly planned by an incredible vendor team. The winner of the Giveaway can look forward to having a luxury wedding that includes a Country Club garden ceremony and reception, a wedding officiant to perform the services, a harpist for the ceremony, photography and video of the wedding celebration, an online Live Stream of the ceremony, and custom calligraphy scroll of the wedding vows. In addition, the prize includes a stay in a luxury art deco suite on South Beach for the perfect way to end the night.

"While we can't yet have the grand celebrations we used to, we can still celebrate love which is what this Giveaway is all about - not just the love between an engaged couple, but also the love we feel for planning weddings and being a part of the amazing event industry, " said Greene.

84 West Events' Giveaway runs on Instagram from November 19 until January 1, 2021. The contest is open to all legal U.S. residents including couples interested in having a destination wedding.

To enter the Giveaway:

Partners:

Planning, Design and DJ: 84 West Events

Venue, Catering & Linen: Jacaranda Country Club

Floral: De La Flor Florists

Officiant: Pastor Paul Underhay

Harpist: Esther Underhay of The Elegant Harp

Cake: Elite Cake Design

Favor: Calligraphy by Elaine

Hotel Stay: Riviera Suites South Beach

Yacht Charter and Limousine Transportation: The Charter Agency

Contact:

Jeffrey Greene

Founder and Chief Visionary

PH: 954-236-7810

[email protected]

