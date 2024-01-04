Florida Eye Specialists Expands New Cataract Technology Across Northeast Florida

Fine tuning vision after cataract surgery in Jacksonville, FL, Mandarin & Fernandina Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Eye Specialists , the largest multi-specialty eye practice in Northeast Florida, is now offering three state-of-the-art Light Delivery Devices for Light Adjustable Lens™ cataract procedures. Using groundbreaking technology, cataract surgeons are fine tuning vision after cataract surgery in Jacksonville, FL, Mandarin, and Fernandina Beach, FL. The new locations reduce patient drive time and make the lens customization process more convenient.

"At Florida Eye Specialists, our team is always staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology," said CEO and managing partner Rajesh K. Shetty, MD . "Offering these new Light Delivery Devices is part of our commitment to delivering the highest standard of care to our patients."

The Light Adjustable Lens and the Light Adjustable Lens+ are the only intraocular cataract lenses that can be adjusted after cataract surgery. This technology allows patients to test drive their vision and customize their prescription to their lifestyle, just like with glasses or contacts. This allows more patients to achieve 20/20 distance vision.

After cataract surgery with the Light-Adjustable Lens, patients meet with their eye doctor to test their vision. They then preview and compare prescription changes to choose the option that looks best to them. The ophthalmologist uses a series of three to five light treatments to customize the photosensitive material of the lens. Each treatment is painless and takes just a few minutes to complete.

One of Dr. Shetty's patients, Barbara Okroup, explained that while premium lenses like the Light-Adjustable Lens may come at an additional cost, it's absolutely worth the results. "How much does your eyesight mean to you? Because it means everything to me," she said.

