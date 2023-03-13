Florida Eye Specialists Pioneers Technology to Customize Vision After Cataract Surgery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Eye Specialists , the largest multi-specialty eye practice in Northeast Florida, will soon offer the first cataract lens implant that can fine-tune vision after cataract surgery. Using the groundbreaking Light-Adjustable Lens™ technology, cataract surgeons can make precise adjustments to patients' eyes based on their personal preferences. This allows more patients to achieve 20/20 distance vision without glasses.

"Every patient heals differently after cataract surgery, so it can be difficult to predict vision outcomes," said CEO and managing partner Rajesh K. Shetty, MD . "We now have the power to adjust a patient's prescription until they see exactly how they want to, just like we would with glasses or contacts."

After cataract surgery with the Light-Adjustable Lens, patients meet with their eye doctor to test their vision. They then preview and compare prescription changes to choose the option that looks best to them. The ophthalmologist uses a series of three to five light treatments to customize the photosensitive material of the lens. Each treatment is painless and takes less than a minute to complete.

"At Florida Eye Specialists, we've always been on the forefront of new technologies and it's our priority to bring the latest advancements to our patients. That's why we're proud to be the first in Northeast Florida to offer this incredible technology," said Dr. Shetty. "We're not satisfied until our patients are thrilled with their sight."

Cataracts are a clouding of the normally clear lens of the eye. Thanks to modern advances in cataract surgery, patients have the opportunity to not only restore their vision, but to possibly see better than they ever have before. Cataract surgery can reduce dependency on glasses and make daily activities like reading and driving easy again.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit FloridaEyeSpecialists.com .

About Florida Eye Specialists

Florida Eye Specialists is the largest multi-specialty eye practice in North Florida with locations in Jacksonville, Nocatee, Ponte Vedra, Neptune Beach, Orange Park, St. Augustine, Fernandina Beach and beyond with doctors who have served the community for more than 40 years. The experienced team of ophthalmologists and optometrists is dedicated to leading the industry in eye care and helping patients see clearly.

