Florida FAIRtax Educational Association Highlights 2026 Tax Changes and Renewed Push for FAIRtax Act

Thanksgiving table talk about federal tax reform

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Defunding of the I.R.S. with the end of all federal personal and corporate income taxes, gift, estate, capital gains, alternative minimum payroll taxes (Social Security and Medicare), and self-employment taxes. The lost revenues to be replaced with a progressive national retail sales/consumption tax system and a prebate to ensure no American pays federal taxes on spending up to the poverty level. The tax base on production with a maximum rate of 37% is moved to a tax base on consumption with a maximum rate of 23%. Repeal of the 16th Amendment is done with companion legislation.

"This is all accomplished with the passage of the FAIRtax Act HR 25 bill now in Congress," as stated by Steve Hayes, President of the Americans for Fair Taxation. "He encourages all to learn more about the FAIRtax at fairtax.org, spread the message, join the cause and let your wish for passage of the FAIRtax Act HR 25 be known to your Senators, U.S. Representative, and President Trump."

And Happy Thanksgiving, as you digest the thoughts of no I.R.S., no annual tax filing and no required minimum distribution (RMD) and you, not the government, determining with your spending when you pay taxes, the amount you pay and your effective tax rate."

