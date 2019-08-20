Florida Fall Boat Show, September 14-15, in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Fall Boat Show and Marine Flea Market invite boating enthusiasts and fans of all things nautical and fun to a family-friendly weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14 and 15, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411.

The festival is a marine lover's dream comes true, featuring boat dealers competing for onsite sales as they offer incredible deals to buyers in the market for new and used boats in the 10 to 30-foot range. The best prices of the year will be available, as dealers offer special show pricing and other incentives. Timing is also an important factor to shop for a customized new boat, as the fall is the perfect time to ensure it arrives ready to launch in the spring.

Rounding out this family-oriented event, nautical vendors will offer unique merchandise and services at bargain prices. The nautical flea market will offer rods, reels, lures and lines, boating apparel, taxidermy and home and boat decor with a nautical theme. Artists and craftsmen will display and sell their original works with many one of kind items, including photography, paintings, jewelry, woodcarving, metalwork and pottery highlighting marine themes and wildlife. Local businesses and nonprofit organizations will provide information on services available for the fishing and boating community.

BBQ will also be available to satisfy hungry customers and a full-service bar will serve to quench the thirst of patrons enjoying the outdoor weekend event.

Admission is $10 for adults; children 12 and under get in for free. There is plenty of free parking available. For more information, vendor applications, discount tickets and directions, visit www.floridafallboatshow.com or contact Under The Sun Promotions, Inc. at 954-205-7813.

