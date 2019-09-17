Florida Family Law Attorney Suzane L. Woollums Selected to Lead NADP's Pinellas North Chapter for Second Straight Year

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second straight year, the National Association of Divorce Professionals (NADP) selected family law attorney Suzane L. Woollums as director of its Pinellas North chapter in Clearwater, Florida. Woollums was chosen by the NADP because of her numerous career accomplishments, industry and community involvement, and leadership abilities.

"It has been an honor and a joy leading this new group of highly vetted, like-minded professionals," Woollums said. "I've had to up my game leading this group to provide a valuable experience of learning and networking. I'm excited for the opportunity to do it for another year."

The NADP is an invitation-only networking and educational organization for professionals whose work involves helping clients going through a divorce. The NADP thoroughly vets professionals before extending an offer for membership and only select members are chosen for leadership positions in one of the organization's more than 30 chapters nationwide. Chapters meet monthly to network and learn more about topics that affect members' divorcing clients.

"When we started looking for a director of the Pinellas North chapter, Suzy immediately stood out as an impressive attorney and communicator," said Vicky Townsend, CEO and co-founder of the NADP. "It was clear that she had all the skills to be a good leader."

With over 20 years of legal experience, Woollums focuses her practice solely in the area of family law, which encompasses divorce, collaborative law, paternity, support, modification, relocation, pre-nuptial/post-nuptial agreements, and adoption. Woollums notes that her practice philosophy is solution-focused, which sets her apart from other family law attorneys in that she views each family law matter as a family in crisis and in need of help.

A graduate of Drake University Law School, Woollums has earned numerous awards and honors throughout her career, including the Clearwater Bar Association President's Award for Excellence in Pro Bono Legal Services 2019. Most recently, she was accepted into Leadership Pinellas, a highly selective training program for recognized community leaders in Florida's Pinellas County.

After a successful first year leading her chapter, Woollums looks forward to making her second even better. "We are committed to growing our chapter to include additional professionals who desire to be part of a movement in the divorce realm to provide a holistic team approach to divorce," she said.

To learn more about Suzane Woollums, visit her NADP profile or her website at www.slw-familylaw.com.

About the NADP: The National Association of Divorce Professionals is an invitation-only organization that unifies highly vetted professionals who serve clients going through all stages of divorce. The NADP is committed to making a positive impact on the divorce process through strategic alliances, divorce-centered education, and comprehensive professional development. Please visit www.thenadp.com for more information.

