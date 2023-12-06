Florida Financial Educators Council Announces Selection of Dr. Renée Baker, Founder and CEO of The RBI Group, to its Advisory Board

News provided by

National Financial Educators Council

06 Dec, 2023, 08:31 ET

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Renée Baker, DBA, RCC™️ – founder and CEO of The RBI Group headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida – has been named a distinguished member of the Advisory Board to the Florida Financial Educators Council.

With an MBA from Pennsylvania State and a Doctorate in Business Administration from Wilmington University, Dr. Baker is strongly positioned to bring her wealth of knowledge and expertise to the FFEC's Advisory Board. She also offers an invaluable experiential background to the board, including holding Series 6, 7, 26, and 63 licenses and registration as a corporate coach. Her unique approaches to financial strategy, mentorship, and education help ensure positive outcomes and maximum results.

As an Advisory Board Member, Dr. Baker will contribute to the advocacy and promotion of financial literacy education initiatives across Florida and beyond. Her powerful professional reputation is rooted in her high community involvement and commitment to broad-scale growth at both the personal and business levels. Her accomplishments have been widely acknowledged, marking her as a true authority in the financial wellness space.

Dr. Renée Baker credits her humble beginnings as the driving force behind her lifelong efforts toward bridging wealth inequities and promoting financial inclusiveness, making financial knowledge and economic empowerment accessible to everyone. She believes fundamental money management equips individuals' tool belts with the resources they need to move toward wealth creation, no matter the scale.

Dr. Baker's dedication to her community is demonstrated by her involvement in multiple organizational boards, including the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation; United Way Suncoast; Girls Inc., Pinellas; and the Florida branch of the IDEA Charter Schools Fiduciary Board. She also is recognized as a Lifetime Member of Leadership Florida.

Regarding what she hopes to accomplish as an Advisory Board member of the Florida Financial Educators Council, Dr. Baker says, "The best time to plant the tree of financial literacy was yesterday. The second best time is today." Her strong alignment with the Florida chapter's mission is shown in her passion for empowering people and organizations with financial knowledge that promotes resilience and equality of opportunity.

The RBI Group is dedicated to the principles of education, empowerment, and elevation for individuals and organizations. Rooted in decades of industry experience, the company is designed to help clients navigate the complexities of financial landscapes, ensuring that their journey toward financial success and freedom is both efficient and informed.

The Florida Financial Educators Council is an affiliate of the National Financial Educators Council – an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation® focused on creating a global force of financial wellness champions and advocates, empowering them with resources and training to support communities and spread the message worldwide about improving financial health.

Contact:
Trevor Stoll
[email protected]
702.620.3059

SOURCE National Financial Educators Council

