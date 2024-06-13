Florida Flooding: U-Haul Offers Help at 87 Storage Facilities

MIAMI, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven U-Haul Companies across southern and central Florida announced today that 87 self-storage facilities have been made available to help flood victims with 30 days of free storage services.

Intense flash flooding that began Tuesday has left communities throughout South Florida underwater, causing many families to evacuate their homes, businesses to close temporarily, and even interstates to shut down.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency on Wednesday.

"It's bad in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach … there are cars floating down the road," said Cal Conner, U-Haul Co. of Eastern Florida president. "Sarasota, Tampa and cities along the Gulf Coast saw localized flooding as well.

"There are going to be a lot of Floridians needing help to deal with this disaster. If we can play a small role by giving them free access to dry storage for 30 days, we're happy to do that."

Once the waters subside, the clean-up process is expected to take some time. Access to dry and secure self-storage options is critical for communities during the recovery process following natural disasters.

The 30-days offer applies to new self-storage rentals and is based on availability. People seeking more details about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange storage can visit U-Haul-owned and -operated stores listed in the cities below, or call the nearest participating company for assistance:

U-Haul Co. of Clearwater (18 stores)

(727) 288-9918

Locations: Clearwater, Largo, New Port Richey, Palm Harbor, Pinellas Park, Port Richey, Seminole, St. Petersburg

U-Haul Co. of East Tampa/Lakeland (6 stores)

(813) 661-7487

Locations: Brandon, Lake Wales, Lakeland, Tampa, Thonotosassa

U-Haul Co. of Eastern Florida (11 stores)

(561) 638-9088

Locations: Boynton Beach, Fort Pierce, Melbourne, Merritt Island, Palm Bay, Palm Beach Gardens, Rockledge, Titusville, West Palm Beach

U-Haul Co. of Fort Lauderdale (14 stores)

(954) 781-3822

Locations: Coconut Creek, Fort Lauderdale, Margate, Miami Gardens, North Miami Beach, Pompano Beach, Sunrise, West Park, Wilton Manors

U-Haul Co. of Miami (12 stores)

(305) 756-8111

Locations: Hialeah, Homestead, Key Largo, Medley, Miami, North Miami, Perrine

U-Haul Co. of West Tampa (13 stores)

(813) 247-6101

Locations: Odessa, Oldsmar, Tampa

U-Haul Co. of Western Florida (13 stores)

(941) 355-0834

Locations: Bradenton, Fort Myers, Naples, North Fort Myers, North Port, Palmetto, Port Charlotte, Sarasota, Sebring

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The U-Haul app makes it easy for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and -return options on their smartphones with our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 188,700 trucks, 139,400 trailers and 43,700 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 1,004,000 rentable units and 86.8 million square feet of self-storage space at Company-owned and -managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.

Contact:

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-760-4941

Website: uhaul.com

