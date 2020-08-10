Florida Food Products Acquires Amelia Bay, LLC

EUSTIS, Fla., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Food Products has acquired Amelia Bay, LLC., a leading provider of fresh brewed tea extracts, coffee extracts and botanicals based out of Johns Creek, GA. The acquisition will strengthen FFP's position in the clean label ingredients space by adding a beverage platform to its broad portfolio of natural products within the meat, savory, health and wellness markets.

Amelia Bay was founded in 1989 with a goal to develop new manufacturing technology to capture the true essence and taste of brewed tea and coffee. Today, Amelia Bay is an industry leader for industrial scale brewed tea, coffee and botanicals that truly reflect the key ingredients and compounds they contain. The company's flavor chemists and R&D staff have created some of the most well-known and beloved brands in the marketplace today.

FFP is a leader in clean label food and beverage ingredient solutions. With a mission to "improve the food we eat by producing real ingredients from nature that work", the company has delivered a multitude of clean label solutions through its vast manufacturing capabilities including extraction, fermentation, drying, and blending. FFP's latest innovations include VegStable®Plus, a natural phosphate alternative for the meat industry, and a line of fermented vegetable juices that provides novel flavor and taste enhancement delivery to a wide variety of end applications, most notably plant-based foods.

"I am thrilled to partner with the Crandall family who have built an outstanding clean label tea and beverage platform business", said FFP's CEO Jim Holdrieth. "This acquisition supports our overall mission of becoming the industry's leading provider of ingredients from nature that work. The combination of FFP's natural fruit and vegetable ingredients with Amelia Bay's coffee, tea, and botanical offering expands our ability to provide customers an innovative, great tasting, clean label beverage solution."

Jason Crandall, Amelia Bay's President said, "we are extremely excited to partner with a company that has the scale and capabilities of FFP. This acquisition gives Amelia Bay access to new technologies and ingredients that will pave the way to creating the next generation of all natural, clean label food and beverage ingredients."

MidOcean Partners, a premier middle market private equity firm focused on the business services and consumer sectors, is the controlling shareholder of Florida Food Products.

About Florida Food Products, LLC.: Based in Eustis, Florida, Florida Food Products, Inc. operates a multifunctional production facility and is involved in manufacturing of vegetable juice concentrates and derivatives used in a multitude of food applications from savory to beverages, sports nutrition and meats, and are marketed globally. The Company has offered a portfolio of healthy, natural, clean label solutions for over 60 years. For additional information, please visit Florida Food Products' website (www.floridafood.com).

Committed to Real, Simple, Better TM 2231 West CR 44, Eustis, Florida 32726



352.357.4141



FloridaFood.com

About Amelia Bay, LLC.: Based in Johns Creek, GA, Amelia Bay is North America's sole pure play extractor and formulator of natural and clean label taste/flavoring solutions including teas, coffee and botanicals.

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher acted as legal advisor to Florida Food Products and MidOcean. Houlihan Lokey acted as exclusive financial advisor and Nelson Mullins acted as legal advisor to Amelia Bay.

SOURCE Florida Food Products

Related Links

https://floridafood.com

