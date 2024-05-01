Florida Food Products Announces New Leadership Appointments to Continue Industry-leading Growth, Focus on Innovation

LAKE MARY, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Food Products, LLC (FFP), the world's largest privately held natural ingredients supplier in the world and trailblazer in clean label solutions, announces appointments to its leadership team designed to continue the accelerating growth and innovations in the food and beverage industry. The announcement was made by Vince Macciocchi, chief executive officer at FFP.

Leadership appointments include:

Chris Johnson , to president, foodservice at FFP. Chris joined the organization through the Javo Beverage acquisition. At Javo he served as executive vice president for the past 11 years overseeing foodservice sales, marketing, and customer service. Throughout his career, Johnson held vice president leadership positions with IMI Cornelius and Sara Lee Corporation.





, to president, foodservice at FFP. Chris joined the organization through the Javo Beverage acquisition. At Javo he served as executive vice president for the past 11 years overseeing foodservice sales, marketing, and customer service. Throughout his career, Johnson held vice president leadership positions with IMI Cornelius and Sara Lee Corporation. Juli D'Aloia , joins FFP as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In addition to leading the HR function, she has executive ownership for the organization's environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy. Juli brings 32 years of experience in the food, beverage, and flavor industry and held senior HR leadership roles with Kerry and Lemnature.





, joins FFP as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In addition to leading the HR function, she has executive ownership for the organization's environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy. Juli brings 32 years of experience in the food, beverage, and flavor industry and held senior HR leadership roles with Kerry and Lemnature. Rich Meloche , joins FFP as president, food and beverage business. At FFP, he is responsible for leadership and go-to-market strategy for natural ingredients including flavors, extracts, and human nutrition inclusions. His 15 years of experience include senior leadership positions with ADM and Givaudan Flavors.





, joins FFP as president, food and beverage business. At FFP, he is responsible for leadership and go-to-market strategy for natural ingredients including flavors, extracts, and human nutrition inclusions. His 15 years of experience include senior leadership positions with ADM and Givaudan Flavors. Jillian Hermanowicz , to vice president of corporate marketing and communications for FFP. Jillian joined the organization through the Javo Beverage acquisition where she led as director of marketing. Jillian brings over 20 years of experience in strategic marketing and branding in the food and beverage industry from her previous roles with Grecian Delight and Kronos.

"Our most recent appointments bring FFP the additional leadership and strategic expertise we need to amplify and deliver our value proposition to the industry," Macciocchi said. "We offer unrivaled industry expertise combined with a diversified natural ingredient portfolio to help food and beverage leaders deliver the clean label products today's consumers seek."

About FFP

Founded in 1954, Florida Food Products is one of the world's largest, independent provider of natural ingredients. FFP formulates and produces innovative clean label fruit, vegetable, tea, coffee and botanical based ingredients serving the food, beverage, and health end markets. The company's products offer compelling alternatives to chemically derived ingredients and can enhance such things as taste, texture, shelf life, moisture, and color. The company operates facilities across the United States and partners with some of the most respected consumer brands, manufacturers, and food service providers. For additional information, visit www.floridafood.com.

SOURCE Florida Food Products