Florida Georgia Line hosts surprise performance at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with tourmates Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, HARDY and Canaan Smith

St. Jude patient families were all smiles as the artists performed some of their biggest hits, sparked sing-a-longs and spoke directly to the families about the impact St. Jude has on them. They expressed how it was an honor to share their music with the brave kids who are fighting childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The wives of the performers, Hayley Hubbard, Brittney Kelley, Hannah Mooney, Abby Smyers, and Christy Smith joined by their friends, Caroline Hobby, Catherine Nail, Gabi McCreery, and Kristen Brust, took time after the show to take a personalized tour of the St. Jude campus.

The country music industry has raised more than $800 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital since Country Cares for St. Jude Kids® began 30 years ago.

Thanks to generous donors – families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Click here to see a gallery of images from the visit.

Tyler and Brian of Florida Georgia Line meet St. Jude patient, Jackson

meet St. Jude patient, Jackson Morgan Wallen meets a St. Jude patient

meets a St. Jude patient Canaan Smith, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line , and Morgan Wallen , and HARDY perform for the patient families

, and , and HARDY perform for the patient families Dan + Shay meet a St. Jude family

Morgan Wallen and HARDY meet a St. Jude patient

and HARDY meet a St. Jude patient Canaan Smith, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line , Morgan Wallen , and HARDY perform for the patient families

, , and HARDY perform for the patient families Canaan Smith performs for St. Jude families

Brittney Kelley , Hannah Mooney , Abby Smyers , Catherine Nail , Caroline Hobby , Gabi McCreery , Kristen Brust , Christy Smith , and Hayley Hubbard meet a St. Jude patient

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Related Links

http://www.stjude.org

