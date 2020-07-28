Florida Georgia Line Joins USO Virtual Summer Music Series

ARLINGTON, Va., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off a successful Fourth of July kick off of its debut virtual summer music series, the USO announced today the award-winning, multiplatinum duo Florida Georgia Line will headline the nonprofit's next Military Virtual Programming (MVP) episode on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The MVP summer episode, also featuring Grammy Award winners The Chainsmokers and singer-songwriter JoJo, will be streamed at noon ET. Viewers can tune in at USO.org/MVP to learn more about ways to watch.

Florida Georgia Line, longtime supporters of the USO, the U.S. military and their families will bring their high-energy concert to viewers around the world as they perform their blockbuster BMLG Records hits like "Cruise," "H.O.L.Y." and "Meant to Be."

This prerecorded concert, was previously shot at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., as part of the World's Biggest USO Tour, and is the second in the USO's MVP summer series. The first episode was a Fourth of July extravaganza featuring country music legend Clint Black, comedian Iliza Shlesinger and other entertainers. The special garnered more than 140,000 views across the USO's platforms.

A special Labor Day episode will be announced at a later date. The summer series combined with previous MVP events, is part of the USO's ongoing commitment to keep our military and their families connected to home by providing high-quality programs and entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been 40 MVP events since April, reaching nearly 24,000 members of the Military community around the world.

For more on the summer series and to view past MVP events, visit USO.org/MVP.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Florida Georgia Line:

Amassing the best-selling digital Country single of all time (SoundScan) with 11X PLATINUM breakout "Cruise," GRAMMY-nominated duo Florida Georgia Line have been making history since 2012. As "one of the format's premier musical shapeshifters" (Esquire) with tracks like their unapologetically-charged current single, "I Love My Country" (BMLG Records), the global superstars were the first Country act to achieve RIAA's DIAMOND certification (10 million copies sold) and hold the longest reign on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart (50 straight weeks) with 9X PLATINUM, No. 1 "Meant to Be" with Bebe Rexha. They've tallied 10.9+ billion streams, exceeded 33.6 million song downloads, sold more than 4.7 million albums worldwide, scored 16 No. 1 singles, and played to over 4 million fans spanning massive arena and stadium headline tours. Honored by ACM, AMA, Billboard, CMA, and CMT Music Awards, FGL's creative empire also includes thriving business initiatives: FGL HOUSE, meet + greet, Round Here Records, Tree Vibez Music, Tribe Kelley, Old Camp Whiskey, and Wolf Moon Bourbon (with Jason Aldean).

