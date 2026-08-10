Florida Head Start Association Warns Proposed Federal Rule Would Strip Away the Comprehensive Standards That Have Defined Head Start for More Than 60 Years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Head Start Association (FHSA) today warned that a proposed federal rule would remove many of the Head Start Program Performance Standards (HSPPS) that have defined Head Start as America's comprehensive early childhood program for more than six decades. FHSA is urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to withdraw or substantially revise the proposal, warning that it would fundamentally weaken the health, education, disability, nutrition, and family support services that distinguish Head Start from traditional early childhood programs.

The proposed rule, titled "Reducing Federal Burden for Head Start Programs," would dismantle the very components that make Head Start effective for children and families. Although HHS says the proposal would reduce administrative burden and provide greater flexibility for grantees, FHSA believes it goes far beyond regulatory reform by removing many of the evidence‑based standards that define Head Start's comprehensive approach to early childhood development. Those standards ensure children receive safe, high‑quality early learning alongside health, developmental, nutrition, and family support services.

Head Start was created by Congress in 1965 as far more than an early learning program. Its comprehensive model combines education with health screenings, nutrition, disability services, mental health support, and family engagement because children learn best when their developmental, health, and family needs are addressed together. FHSA believes the proposed rule would remove many of the federal requirements that ensure those services are consistently available in Florida and nationwide.

The proposal is currently open for public comment and has not been finalized. Existing HSPPS remain fully in effect while the federal rulemaking process proceeds.

What Florida Children and Families Could Lose

FHSA's initial review shows the proposal would cause:

Children with developmental delays losing guaranteed access to coordinated services like speech therapy, occupational therapy, behavioral therapy, and other early interventions that help identify challenges before they become lifelong barriers; Programs no longer being required to provide the same level of support for multilingual learners, creating inconsistent access for children learning more than one language; Federal requirements for classroom ratios and group sizes to be removed, eliminating Head Start-specific safeguards designed to support safe, individualized learning environments;

Parents no longer being guaranteed the same formal role in helping shape the programs serving their children, a hallmark of Head Start since its creation;

Reducing the administrative cost cap from 15% to 5% — including non‑federal matching — even though the Administration for Children and Families' recent analysis shows that only 3.7% of grants currently operate at or below 5%, resulting in an estimated $754 million reduction in allowable administrative spending each year;

Removing standards for educational quality, child development, child safety, and family services, including mental health, infant and maternal health, and developmental screenings;

Putting access at risk for rural and underserved communities where Head Start is often the only source of comprehensive early learning and family supports.

"These standards are not mere paperwork— they are the blueprint for what makes Head Start effective," said Wanda Minick, Executive Director of FHSA. "They ensure children receive developmental screenings before delays become lifelong barriers, connect families with health and mental health services, give parents a voice in their child's education, and help programs maintain safe, high-quality learning environments. Removing those requirements fundamentally changes what Head Start is, and Florida's current system is unable to replicate these at scale."

FHSA estimates the proposal would eliminate nearly 90% of the HSPPS that currently guide Florida's local programs. While federal monitoring requirements under the Head Start Act would remain, programs would lose much of the framework used to ensure consistent quality, leaving grantees to determine how many services are delivered while still being evaluated for compliance. FHSA warns this could create significant inconsistencies in services available to children and families across the country, let alone Florida.

The HSPPS provide programs with the structure, guidance, and security needed to operate with a high level of quality and compliance. Eliminating these standards would introduce significant risk for children, families, and the Florida programs that serve them.

Head Start's Impact Is Proven and Long-Term

For more than six decades the comprehensive model has produced measurable results for generations. Research has linked Head Start participation with improved school readiness, stronger educational outcomes, better health, increased graduation rates, and greater long-term economic stability. FHSA argues these outcomes are possible because Head Start addresses children's educational, health, and family needs together – not separately.

Head Start also serves as a critical workforce support for families and communities. By providing reliable early childhood education and comprehensive services, Florida's programs enable parents to work, attend school, or participate in job training while contributing to local economies and strengthening community partnerships.

FHSA believes the proposed rule focuses primarily on reducing administrative requirements without fully recognizing the role comprehensive services play in producing long-term outcomes for children and families; Its effectiveness is evident every day in Florida classrooms, home visits, family partnership meetings, and graduation ceremonies — places where children grow confident, families gain stability, and needs are identified early, becoming a strong economic driver throughout the State and nation,

FHSA Statement

"Every day, we see the difference Head Start makes for children and families across Florida. This proposal would dismantle the very standards that ensure children are safe, supported, and ready to succeed. We urge HHS to reconsider this rule and protect the comprehensive model that has helped families build stability and opportunity for more than 60 years," said Wanda Minick, Executive Director of the Florida Head Start Association.

"Head Start didn't just prepare my daughter for kindergarten — it changed our entire family. It gave my daughter the confidence to walk into school ready to learn and belong, and it gave me the opportunity to grow as a parent, advocate, and leader," said Lucia Vasquez Castillo, a Head Start Parent in Orange County, Florida. "That's what makes Head Start different, and why protecting these comprehensive services matters for every family that comes after ours."

More than 40,000 Florida children and families rely on Head Start and Early Head Start annually, especially in many rural and underserved areas. Head Start provides services that are unavailable anywhere else, including developmental screenings, disability supports, family services, and early learning.

The proposed rule is open for public comment through October 6, 2026. Current Head Start standards remain in effect, and programs should continue operating under existing requirements while the federal rulemaking process moves forward.

FHSA encourages parents, educators, pediatricians, business leaders, community partners, and elected officials to review the proposal and submit comments describing how Head Start's comprehensive services have strengthened children, families, and communities throughout Florida and our great Nation.

About FHSA

The Florida Head Start Association (FHSA) is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to strengthening Head Start and Early Head Start programs across the state. FHSA keeps the community informed, fosters strong collaborations, advocates at the state and federal levels, and champions policies that directly impact children and families. For more information, visit www.FLHeadStart.org.

Media Contact

Wanda Minick, Executive Director

(850) 694-6477

[email protected]

SOURCE Florida Head Start Association