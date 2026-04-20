Florida Head Start Parents Head to Washington, D.C. to Elevate Family Voices and Advocate for Children

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Head Start Association (FHSA) is proud to announce that a group of Florida Head Start and Early Head Start parents are traveling to Washington, D.C., this week to share their stories, experiences, and priorities directly with federal lawmakers. Their participation is part of Parents Unite, a parent‑driven advocacy effort organized in partnership with the National Head Start Association and supported by Head Start programs nationwide.

Florida's parent delegation represents the lived experiences of families served by Head Start and Early Head Start programs, sharing powerful stories about how these programs support children's development, strengthen family stability, and enable parents to work, pursue education, and build a stronger future.

During their time on Capitol Hill, parents will meet with members of Congress and staff to discuss the realities facing families with young children, including access to early learning, workforce challenges, and the importance of continued federal investment in comprehensive early childhood services.

"Florida families are the heart of Head Start. When parents share their lived experiences directly with decision‑makers, it brings clarity, urgency, and humanity to the policies that shape our programs. We are incredibly proud of the parents representing Florida and the thousands of families we serve." — Wanda Minick, Executive Director, Florida Head Start Association

Parents will highlight how Head Start and Early Head Start programs across Florida provide critical early learning, health, nutrition, and family support services. These services help families overcome barriers, strengthen economic stability, and ensure children enter school ready to succeed.

Florida's Head Start and Early Head Start programs serve over 40,000 children and partner with families to build strong foundations for lifelong learning and well‑being.

As Congress considers funding for the upcoming fiscal year, Florida parents will emphasize the need for continued investment to meet rising community needs, support the early childhood workforce, and ensure every eligible child has access to high‑quality early learning.

The advocacy does not end in Washington. FHSA will continue working alongside parents, programs, and partners throughout the year to elevate family voices and champion policies that strengthen early childhood opportunities across Florida.

ABOUT FHSA

The Florida Head Start Association (FHSA) is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to strengthening Head Start and Early Head Start programs across the state. We strive to keep the community informed, foster strong collaborations, advocate at the state and federal levels, and champion policies that directly impact children and families. For more information, please visit http://www.flheadstart.org

Media Contact: Wanda Minick, Executive Director

(850) 694-6477

[email protected]

SOURCE Florida Head Start Association