Nearly 9,000 Florida Children and Families Could Lose Head Start Access Amid Shutdown

Florida Head Start Association Calls for Urgent Action to Restore Federal Funding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Head Start Association (FHSA) is sounding the alarm as seven Head Start grantees across 25 counties face potential service reductions or temporary closures due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. Nearly 9,000 children and families could lose access to critical early learning and family support services, and more than 2,000 staff members are at risk of furlough or layoff if funding is not restored by November.

"Head Start isn't a cost—it's an investment in Florida's workforce, future, and children. Policymakers must act now to protect it," said Wanda Minick.

Head Start is a cornerstone of Florida's early care and education system, particularly in underserved and rural communities. With more than 26,000 children currently on the School Readiness waitlist, the loss of Head Start services would further strain families and disrupt the workforce by removing safe, nurturing environments that allow parents to work and children to thrive.

In addition to high-quality early education, Head Start provides:

Comprehensive health screenings and referrals

Nutritious meals and snacks

Family engagement and support services

Specialized care for children experiencing homelessness, in foster care, or with disabilities

FHSA calls on federal policymakers to act immediately to end the shutdown and prevent devastating consequences for Florida's most vulnerable children and the professionals who serve them.

ABOUT FHSA

The Florida Head Start Association (FHSA) is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to strengthening Head Start and Early Head Start programs across the state. We strive to keep the community informed, foster strong collaborations, advocate at the state and federal levels, and champion policies that directly impact children and families. For more information, please visit http://www.flheadstart.org

Media Contact: Wanda Minick, Executive Director

(850) 694-6477

[email protected]

SOURCE Florida Head Start Association