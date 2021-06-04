Florida Health Care Association Names 2021 Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Services Management, HSM, today announced Minnie Diaz, a certified nursing assistant (CNA) with a nearly 20-year tenure at their Royal Oak Nursing Center in Dade City, FL has been recognized as the statewide Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year by the Florida Health Care Association (FHCA).

Minnie Diaz, CNA of the Year Royal Oak Nursing Center Florida Health Care Association (FHCA) awarded Minnie Diaz Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year

Minnie has nearly a 20-year tenure at Royal Oak Nursing Center, and it is not surprising that dozens of coworkers, managers, and administrators supported her nomination for this prestigious award. She is not only compassionate and caring, her excellent understanding about falls prevention and strong communication skills when working with residents and families contributed to Royal Oak's Four-Star Rating by the Federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Minnie's compassion goes above and beyond, many times you will find her sitting bedside talking to residents, holding their hand, and comforting them.

"This award substantiates everything Minnie stands for as well as the passion she has for her job and the care she provides to this community's residents. She's an exemplary role model and an essential member of the Royal Oak team," said Jim Shatz, CEO of Health Services Management (HSM).

FHCA's Long Term Care Excellence in Nursing Award honorees are health care professionals, nominated by Florida Health Care Association member skilled nursing and assisted living centers, who reflect the unique characteristics, professionalism, and expanded skill sets needed in the long-term care nursing profession. The annual awards recognize individuals for their important roles in helping centers achieve continuous quality improvement and demonstrating a person-centered care approach to residents and patients.

About Health Services Management

Health Services Management has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities since 2000 and currently operates nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee. The Health Services Management network proudly employs more than 2,000 individuals and has developed multiple long-lasting strategic partnerships in each of the communities that it serves. The management team continuously seeks out and evaluates facilities for acquisition to provide continued company growth.

Media Contact: Laurie Stogniew, Bayshore Marketing Group, [email protected], 727-316-5578

SOURCE Health Services Management