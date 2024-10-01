Florida Hebrew University Launches a Unique Torah-Based Nutrition Program for Women, Completes Fundraising Milestone

Providing Torah-Based Solutions to Spiritual and Social Challenges Amid a Growing Jewish Awakening

AVENTURA, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the threshold of the High Holidays, a time of joy and reflection, Florida Hebrew University (FHU), founded in 2020, surprises the Jewish community with an opportunity to embrace a unique new model of Torah-based postsecondary education. Amid a growing Jewish spiritual awakening, FHU's online programs address the educational, spiritual, and social needs of Torah-observant students, providing answers that secular institutions cannot offer.

"As we enter a messianic age, education must align with that transformation. At FHU, we offer Torah-based knowledge that is both spherical and holistic, guiding spiritual seekers towards fulfilling professional roles within the Torah world. We aim to preserve the spiritual purity of our students, shielding them from negative influences often found in secular colleges," said N. Esther Basha, President of Florida Hebrew University. "Only by embracing our Torah-based identity can we end antisemitism and fulfill our role in the world."

FHU aims to attract students who seek strictly Torah-based education, and, therefore, would not consider secular or even modern Orthodox Jewish colleges. The institution is built for a diverse range of individuals, including baaleh teshuvah (those returning to Torah observance), converts, and religious from birth students from prominent Jewish communities such as Lakewood, New Jersey, South Florida, Los Angeles, and beyond.

As it moves forward during this spiritually significant time, FHU celebrates the successful completion of the Seedling Stage of its fundraising campaign through a Jewish crowdfunding platform theChesedFund.com, having reached $18,000 from members of Jewish community, with the next phase already underway. In keeping with FHU's Torah values, the maaser (tithe) will be donated to the Tefillin for Soldiers Campaign under Rabbi Josh Friedman's Israel Select Charity, providing tefillin for Israeli soldiers, the holy tool of Divine protection.

Of the funds raised, $15,000 will go toward partial merit scholarships for the Torah-Based Nutrition Education Certification Program for Women, set to begin in January. Applications are now open for 16 Torah-observant women eager to participate in this unique, spiritually uplifting online program. This program provides:

Nutrition consulting grounded in Torah principles,

grounded in Torah principles, Health education roles in Torah-observant communities,

roles in Torah-observant communities, Wellness coaching built on Torah-based values.

Whether for experienced nutritionists or recent graduates, the one-year program offers a strong support network and specialized guidance, designed to help meet the increasing demand for Torah-based health education within the religious Jewish community.

FHU offers innovative programs such as Modest Fashion (for women), and Torah-Based Agriculture and Sacred Linguistics (for both men and women). All courses, rooted in centuries of Torah and Talmudic wisdom, foster both professional and spiritual growth.

For more information or to apply for the Torah-Based Nutrition Education Certification Program for Women, visit https://www.floridahebrewuniversity.org

Founded in 2020, Florida Hebrew University offers Torah-based education that prepares students for meaningful careers while promoting both spiritual and professional growth. Its programs, including nutrition education, tzniut (modest) fashion, Torah-based counseling, sacred linguistics, education, agriculture, kosher hospitality, serve Torah-observant students seeking a balanced, values-driven education.

