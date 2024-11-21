FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL AND CENTRAL FLORIDA EXPRESSWAY AUTHORITY LAUNCH 'DESK TROOPER' PROGRAM POWERED BY CARBYNE TO ENHANCE HIGHWAY SAFETY

Desk Trooper to be utilized for minor accidents to decrease traffic congestion on Central Florida's highways

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne ®, the leading cloud-native emergency call handling and real-time response technology provider, is proud to announce the launch of Central Florida's innovative 'Desk Trooper' program.

In collaboration with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX), this pilot program leverages Carbyne APEX technology to enable troopers to respond remotely to minor car crashes, significantly reducing roadside wait times provide immediate roadside assistance and enhancing enhance safety for motorists.

Through the 'Desk Trooper' program, powered by Carbyne APEX, state troopers can interact with involved parties virtually, allowing for immediate, detailed crash assessments and documentation, all from a secure, remote interface. With response times reduced to minutes, the program decreases roadside risk and helps clear incidents more efficiently, minimizing traffic disruption and improving highway safety.

"With the Desktop Trooper program, we're bringing advanced technology directly to the roads, improving safety and freeing up critical resources for higher-priority incidents," said Major Mark Castleberry of the Florida Highway Patrol. "Motorists can now resolve minor crashes faster than ever before, making our highways safer and more efficient for everyone."

Carbyne's CEO Amir Elichai shared his excitement, stating, "Carbyne is honored to support CFX and FHP in their mission to provide faster, more accurate responses to highway incidents. Through our APEX platform, we're helping troopers engage with citizens more effectively, ensuring that every Florida motorist receives the timely assistance they need."

This initiative underscores Carbyne's commitment to enabling innovative, technology-driven public safety solutions that empower law enforcement and to protect citizens. The 'Desk Trooper' program marks a significant step forward in delivering efficient, life-saving responses and elevating the safety and well-being of Central Florida's communities.

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne

