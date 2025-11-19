Florida Holster Company Raises Over $10K for Local Breast Cancer Fighter After National Organizations Reject Donation

MOUNT DORA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When national breast cancer organizations turned them away, Florida-based Vedder Holsters found a better solution: giving directly to someone who needed it. The concealed carry manufacturer donated over $10,000 to a local woman battling breast cancer, bypassing several charities that refused to partner with a Second Amendment company.

In September, as the company planned its Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign, staff reached out to three prominent national breast cancer organizations about a potential partnership. Two rejected them outright, citing that the Second Amendment-adjacent company was "not a good fit." The third never responded.

Rather than abandon the idea, Vedder Holsters changed its approach: bypass the large charity middleman and donate directly to someone fighting breast cancer. Their search led them to a local public servant and mother in the community who was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer, and they decided to help.

Throughout October, the company pledged $1 for every sale and $2 for sales including a pink holster, ultimately raising $11,902. The full amount went directly to the woman's GoFundMe campaign, helping surpass her $30,000 goal to cover medical expenses, lost wages, household bills and childcare.

The campaign's success was driven by Vedder Holsters' customers, whose October purchases proved that meaningful change doesn't require permission from institutions that choose ideology over impact. The company will continue supporting causes it believes in, undeterred by those who let politics stand in the way of doing good.

"It is unfortunate that the organizations we reached out to turned down a partnership due to Vedder being connected to the Second Amendment. Our goal was to make an impact, donate to a good cause and inspire others to do the same. However, despite the setback of being rejected by multiple organizations, we pivoted, and every dollar went directly to someone in the 2A community who is fighting her own brave battle against breast cancer. Our customers made that possible, and we are thankful for their support," Vedder Holsters Co-owner Brooke Vedder said.

About Vedder Holsters

Vedder Holsters is a family-owned American manufacturer specializing in premium handcrafted Kydex holsters and concealed carry accessories. Founded in 2012 by Mike and Brooke Vedder, the Central Florida company serves responsible firearm owners nationwide.

Follow us: VedderHolsters.com | Facebook | Instagram

Media Contact:

Lilly Moffitt, Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Vedder Holsters