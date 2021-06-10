Florida House on Capitol Hill to Exhibit Violet Defense Technology in Washington, D.C.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Violet Defense, a Florida-based disinfection technology company, is excited to announce that its UV disinfection technology is now on display at Florida House on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The technology system will be used to clean and disinfect the building as part of their COVID-19 protocols.

Violet Defense is an innovative UV light technology company that offers a full complement of UV disinfection products for both air and surfaces. Violet Defense uses the only known installable pulsed xenon solution that can be used to disinfect germs on both hard surfaces and the air. It has been proven effective, through independent third-party testing at killing up to 99.9% of coronavirus, norovirus, MRSA, C. diff, Salmonella, and E. coli.

Florida House serves as Florida's embassy in Washington, D.C. and is the only state to have an embassy. As a non-partisan, non-profit organization, Florida House is funded solely through private donations and receives no money from the State of Florida. It provides a welcoming space for all Floridians and Floridians-at-heart through its mission to connect, celebrate and champion Florida to the world.

"We're proud to be working with Florida House to teach the public about a new disinfection technology and its ability to create a clean and safe environment," said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense. "We believe that our Violet Defense technology will play a vital role in the future of public health and helping to reduce or prevent the spread of dangerous germs. This exciting opportunity puts our technology front and center with the public and gives us the opportunity to simultaneously disinfect a heavily trafficked public space."

Violet Defense's Flash M3 system will be on display and regularly used throughout Florida House, which is located just one block from the U.S. Capitol building. Florida House will use smart outlets with controllers to run the M3 mobile disinfection unit throughout the building.

"The Florida House is committed to sharing the amazing innovations and opportunities that our great state fosters," said Diana Wisler Beckmann, Executive Director of Florida House on Capitol Hill. "We are proud to share this exciting technology that will help us to provide a healthier environment for our visitors who come to see the only state embassy in our nation's capital."

The Florida House is scheduled to host its next event on June 10, 2021. It has been open to visitors since July 2020 and features a permanent collection of art from Florida artists, rotating exhibits including the current one on Innovation & Creativity with the Cade Museum, and provides educational opportunities for students of all ages. Floridians and Floridians-at-heart are invited to come visit the only state embassy in Washington, D.C. and enjoy some Florida orange juice.

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. Auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense's technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).

Florida House on Capitol Hill is Florida's state embassy in Washington, D.C., that connects, celebrates and champions Florida to the world. Since 1973, Florida House has welcomed visitors, business and government leaders, students and guests to the only state embassy in our nation's capital. Open to the public during the week, Florida House is proud to welcome Floridians and Floridians-at-heart to explore our permanent art exhibits, rotating exhibits, educational activities, and warm hospitality.

