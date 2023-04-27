Florida House Passes Historic Union Transparency Bill Backed by Workers for Opportunity

Gov. Ron DeSantis Expected to Now Sign SB 256, Which Protects Employee Freedom and Teachers' Paychecks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida House of Representatives voted yesterday to pass SB 256, which increases union transparency and changes how union dues are collected for public employees.

Workers for Opportunity has spearheaded this collaborative effort with teachers, policymakers, the administration and in-state allies since 2019. The legislation drew from Workers for Opportunity's proposed reforms giving employees more control over their paychecks and union representation.

"This bill gives Florida teachers a voice and a choice," said Senior Labor Policy Advisor Vincent Vernuccio. "Teachers and other public workers will know their rights. They'll know exactly how much union membership costs them each year. And they'll know that, if their union isn't serving them, they can do something about it."

The bill allows public employees to opt out of union membership at any time. It also increases the threshold for triggering a union recertification from 50% to 60%, offering public employees more frequent opportunities to vote on whether the union they have is the union they still want.

"Democracy works," Vernuccio said, "and this is union democracy at its best. By restoring the balance of power, this bill equips teachers, not union leaders, to chart their path forward."

Workers for Opportunity is proud of its role in seeing this important reform through the legislative process.

"We applaud lawmakers, our allies on the ground and employees in the Sunshine State for working together to boldly advance these critical reforms," Vernuccio said.

Workers for Opportunity is a project of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. WFO's goal is to advance the liberty of employees across the country and protect their First Amendment rights by ensuring they have a full and informed choice in union membership.

SOURCE Workers for Opportunity