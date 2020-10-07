Florida Increases Limit on Number of Credit Hours Students Can Earn Through Cambridge International's AICE Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed House Bill 641, which has increased the limit on the number of postsecondary credit hours that a high school student may earn through Cambridge International's Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE) program. Previously, students could earn no more than 30 semester credit hours through the program. Now, students can earn up to 45 credit hours at Florida universities and colleges.

"The signing of House Bill 641 increases opportunities for Florida students to excel in college and career by earning more college credits while still in high school," said John Barnhill, Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management. "The Cambridge curriculum challenges students with rigorous learning activities that allow students to develop critical thinking, research, and problem solving skills."

Cambridge International is part of the University of Cambridge, one of the world's top three universities. The Cambridge AICE Diploma is an international curriculum and examination system that emphasizes the value of broad and balanced study. Alongside in-depth understanding of a variety of subjects, students master a broader range of critical skills that will equip them for a world that is changing, both technologically and economically, at an unprecedented pace. The curriculum is designed to develop learners who are confident in working with information and ideas, equipped for new and future challenges, and engaged intellectually and socially.

"Providing our students with access to rigorous, internationally benchmarked coursework is of critical importance to the district," said Elena Cabrera, Executive Director of Secondary English Language Arts in Miami-Dade County Public Schools. "We applaud state policymakers for their continued efforts to increase opportunities for our students to get a jump start on earning college credit while still in high school."

The Cambridge AICE Diploma, an internationally recognized diploma comprising of Cambridge AS & A Level courses in four areas (math and science, languages, arts and humanities, and interdisciplinary subjects) was first awarded in 1999. Since then, the diploma program has become popular with schools across the world. It encompasses the 'gold standard' Cambridge International AS and A Level courses and examinations, and offers students the opportunity to tailor their studies to their individual interests, abilities and future plans within an international curriculum framework.

Each year, nearly 1 million students participate in Cambridge programs worldwide, making more than 1.75 million exam entries. Colleges and universities all over the U.S. and the world, including all members of the Ivy League, all Florida public higher education institutions, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Duke University, New York University, University of Washington, and University of Virginia accept Cambridge exams recognize Cambridge coursework and assessments, and provide credit and placement opportunities for students. Outside the U.S., Cambridge programs are offered at more than 10,000 schools in over 160 countries.

In Florida, students who take Cambridge courses are further eligible for the Bright Futures Scholarship. Students need to meet a minimum requirement on the SAT and for GPA of 3.5 to be eligible to earn the highest level of the Bright Futures Scholarship. Cambridge International's AICE Diploma is an alternative pathway to the full Bright Futures Scholarship without the SAT or GPA requirement.

